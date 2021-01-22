Letters to the editor for Jan. 22

Thurston County is under-reacting to arrival of vaccine

Imagine that Western Washington had experienced a major earthquake or other comparable calamity yesterday. What do you think the local, state and regional response would have been?

Would government bureaucracies continue with business as usual without adjusting to the tasks associated with addressing the calamity, the destruction, the human toll? Would local news continue to focus on other stories, and perhaps write about efforts to build public and private structures that could withstand earthquakes? Would local officials ignore the problem, at least publicly, and blame the lack of response solely on the federal government? Finally, wouldn’t local police, firefighters and others try to recruit and coordinate volunteers to help with the responses to the disaster, where appropriate?

Certainly, we are capable of a more effective response locally to the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine — from Public Health and Social Services, area hospitals, and others who should be at the forefront of COVID vaccination efforts. Until all vaccine that is held within the borders of our state is administered, it is absurd for state and local officials to blame the federal government solely for the quandary in which we find ourselves.

I urge local health professionals, first responders and bureaucrats to treat vaccine administering as an effort akin to relieving the grief and destruction of a major earthquake. In a best-case scenario, that may mean development of super sites for vaccinations or other adjustments. At the very least, it means communicating a viable plan to citizens of our county and doing whatever it takes to implement that plan.

Edward Sandor, Olympia

We should manufacture the COVID vaccine in Washington

This is the year to hold elected officials accountable. In 2020, we let elected officials get away with murder, from President Trump’s COVID-19 denials to him then saying it wasn’t so bad after he had it — even though more than 400,000 Americans have died from it.

There’s Gov. Inslee’s failed testing plan with too few tests available and long turnaround times. I know people who were turned away from testing because they did not have enough symptoms, which is ridiculous considering that people could be contagious with no symptoms at all. I know people who waited 5 to 7 days for results, which is way too long to allow for effective contact tracing.

Now we are into vaccination and Mr. Inslee’s vaccination plan is already failing us. By his timeline, the general public is not even on the vaccination schedule except to stay tuned for some time between May and December. This means about 2,500 more Washington COVID deaths while people wait for the vaccine. Is this acceptable?

What we need is in-state production of the vaccine. Mr. Inslee should be negotiating with vaccine makers and our in-state biotech companies to license vaccine manufacturing here. Increasing manufacturing and reducing the distribution network is not rocket science, it’s simply good business and good medicine.

Michael Riley, Olympia

North Thurston’s hybrid plan for reopening

While I can appreciate the desire to get back to “in person” learning in schools, I do not feel that North Thurston Public Schools is doing their “due diligence” in making sure the process will be safe for students and staff. Nor do I think they are listening to those who will be doing the work.

As an employee of the district, I am concerned when the district notifies its staff about their plan to reopen at the same time the community finds out about it. This being announced after school is out on a Friday. As with any plan, there are many parts that need to be satisfied before the plan will work.

It is hard enough to teach to a full class of students — it is even harder (for many teachers) to create and teach remote lessons to a class of students. Now, image trying to teach to half a class of “in person” students at the same time conducting a remote class lesson for the other half. Then do this all day. You are going to expect the remote elementary students to be on the computer for 6+ hours a day.

The teachers would love to be back, in person, with their students, however, directives from the district office on how it will be done will not produce a workable plan, or solution, to the current situation.

Karl Ostheller, Shelton