Letters to the editor for Jan. 27

Get vaccinated

I’ve seen distrust, nervousness and even some fear in the faces of friends when the topic of getting the COVID-19 vaccination is mentioned. Perhaps they’ve listened to sources specializing in politics or read some anti-vax assertions. It’s hard for me to understand their reluctance to get vaccinated when it could relieve them — and their loved ones — of the health consequences of COVID-19.

The facts are: The death rate from COVID-19 is about 1,200 per 1 million Americans (400,000 deaths divided by our population of about 330 million), and the Centers for Disease Control reports the rate of severe allergic reactions to the two COVID-19 vaccines is about 11 per 1 million Americans (21 cases in 1.9 million first doses as of early January).

In short, the chance of dying from COVID-19 (without vaccination) is about 100 times that of getting a severe reaction from a shot of the vaccine. I’d rather get the vaccine.

Frank Meriwether, Olympia

Shame on us

We see it on TV, read about it on social media, and many personally witness it and live it.

What I witnessed last Thursday afternoon on Martin Way upset me very much. A young Black man (more like an older teenager) was walking on the sidewalk when a Thurston County Sheriff’s officer turned on his siren for an instant to get the young man to stop. A second officer immediately pulled up to assist.

I will admit I have no idea why he was stopped and questioned. What was so disturbing is how the young man immediately reacted — he got down on his knees and put his hands up in the air. I imagine he was saying to himself, don’t shoot! I pulled over to watch, he was finally allowed to leave, and the officers went on their way.

Imagine if ever confronted by a law enforcement officer, for your safety, you feel the need to get on your knees with your hands up because of your skin color or ethnic background. It was a shameful scene.

I hope all the law enforcement agencies in Thurston County are serious about building police-community relationships. It is, however, up to all of us to work on eliminating systemic racism in our society. If the last four years have taught us anything, it’s that we have a long way to go to end this insidious reality.

Melissa Swart, Lacey

Skateboarding at the Capitol Campus

The Capitol Campus is a beautiful place where people who live nearby go to walk, exercise, and play ball and all sorts of sports on the fields. Most people don’t realize that the Capitol Campus is designed to be used as a wonderful park.

With all these activities being allowed at the campus, there is only one that you can’t do: Skateboarding. I’m a 13-year-old who is stuck indoors because of the pandemic and the sport I enjoy the most is looked down upon by the government. I’m disappointed that this sport above all others is seen as “bad.” I get that some skateboarders have done some damage to handrails and chipped concrete, but most of us are respectful, careful, and do our best to leave no trace.

Skateboarding allows you to both practice and entertain yourself, while also becoming part of a group. Most skateboarders are riding and working on improving their skills.

The rules should be changed because other sports and activities are allowed and many of those sports do damage to the campus. For instance, biking leaves marks on the concrete and messes up the grass. They can also damage the concrete if someone tries to grind. Even walking and running does damage to the grass and increases erosion. Dog walking has its own problems and solutions have been found for those messes without banning dog walking.

I think they should remove the ban on skateboarding and move past an old view of kids who skateboard.

Wayne Hannah, Olympia