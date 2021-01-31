Letters to the editor for Jan. 31

Extremism is counterproductive

There is a lesson to be learned from the Jan. 6 assault on our democracy: Extremism is counterproductive. The Trump people went way too far when they stormed the Capitol looking to harm if not actually kill lawmakers while Congress was in session. This egregious offense has created a tsunami of opposition towards white supremacist hate groups and their supporters. The fact that these domestic terrorists killed a cop has especially turned the tide against them.

I predict that the Department of Justice under the Biden administration will now focus on prosecuting right-wing extremists because of this attack. And that the growing strength of white supremacy that had been fostered under Trump’s administration will now be beaten back. The further you push the pendulum up one side, the harder it will smash you when it comes swinging back down.

Progressives need to heed this reality. When a few anarchists become violent at otherwise peaceful protests by thousands of people espousing some sort of social or environmental injustice, this turns the vast majority of Americans into haters against those causes. Especially when it comes to voting. All the violence and destruction caused by a handful of people in the Black Lives Matter protests last year probably cost Democrats many U.S. congressional seats in November.

Bottom line: Push the pendulum towards the center if you truly want peace.

Steve Shanewise, Olympia

Our children deserve a fair start

How do we disrupt the inequitable K-12 outcomes for students of color? By providing high quality early childhood education.

Early learning has always been an essential infrastructure for children, families, communities, and our economy. Unfortunately, after years of underinvestment, that infrastructure has been cobbled together on the backs of working families and early learning providers. COVID-19 is making apparent what parents, caregivers, and providers have long-known: Parents and caregivers can’t work when early learning isn’t working for them.

Here in Washington, our state’s preschool program, ECEAP, has shown to dramatically alter the trajectory of a child’s academic career. Not only has ECEAP proven to get children furthest from opportunity ready for school, but the gains have lasting impact. Yet our providers who care for and teach our children, 94% of whom are women, are one of the lowest paid work forces in the country. Dog groomers are paid more than preschool teachers.

The Fair Start for Kids bills (House Bill 1213 and Senate Bill 5237) would make early learning — including child care, preschool, and programs for infants and toddlers — more affordable and accessible for families and more sustainable for providers.

There is no silver bullet to close equity gaps and undo years of systemic racism. However, there are some forward-looking steps this Legislature can take that are politically popular, relatively inexpensive and proven to be effective. Our legislators need to support this bill to give all of our children a Fair Start.

April Messenger, Olympia

Trump’s pending impeachment

Ex-President Donald Trump should not be impeached for creating and directing a violent mob of government protesters bent on riotous and destructive action to the U.S. Capitol building, all believing it was their right as patriots to stop a fraudulent election and take revenge on leaders not willing to verify their flawed views.

Their beliefs were formed through extensive media exposure touting the extensive lie of a fraudulent election from the likes of Fox News, a 24/7 Trump propaganda machine, as well as neo-Nazi, white supremacist, anti-Semitic and other fringe groups of anti-social ilk — including some congressional representatives now alleged to have given tours of the building a few days prior to the event. However, the magnitude and depth of the unhinged beliefs of the mob were formed by the actions, mannerisms and speech of Trump using every means possible to stay in power.

Impeachment for his actions to overthrow a validated election — the maximum penalty being that he cannot hold political office again — does not come close to fitting Trump’s crimes of insurrection against our democracy. He should be charged and tried in a federal court of law. With the evidence so overwhelming as to his actions prior to and during this day of infamy. his conviction, sentence and imprisonment would be much more befitting his unforgivable criminal deeds.

Robert Swanson, Olympia