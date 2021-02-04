Letters to the editor for Feb. 4

A happy vaccine story

We were contacted by Capital Medical Center on Jan. 22, asking if we wanted the COVID-19 vaccine the following morning, apologizing for the short notice. Of course we did! Appointments were made for 10:15 a.m.

We arrived about 30 minutes early loaded with coffee, chocolate and something to read, based on the horror stories we’d heard about long lines, delays, shortages, etc. After contact with the check-in desk, instructions were to come in at 10 a.m., which we did. After completing a one-page form, we were sent to the area where vaccines were given, waited, at most, 10 minutes and received our shots. Then we went to a different room for the monitored 15-minute waiting period, thankfully without incident, then we were sent on our way.

Our experience with Capital Medical Center’s facilities, organization and, above all else, the staff was, in a word, exemplary. Every person working the vaccine clinic was cheerful, polite and professional. If there were glitches, none of them were perceptible to us. They also scheduled us for our second shot at the proper interval.

Our gratitude and high regard to CMC for an impressive vaccine clinic. Very well done.

Robert Brady, Shelton

What about dose #2?

Like many others in Olympia, I received the first dose of the vaccine at Providence over the three days (Jan. 21-23) when they held mass vaccinations to meet the governor’s deadline. I was super happy to be able to get it. And Providence did a great job: organized, quick, efficient.

However, although I was told in multiple places to secure an appointment for the next dose, Providence was not giving them.

We were supposed to get an email. Nothing has been received.

I realize many people are trying to get dose 1. However shouldn’t we be able to make a future appointment to get dose 2? Nothing I have read or heard is raising this issue. None of the places who offer the vaccine are making appointments for dose 2.

Someone should get us answers.

Ana Martin, Olympia

Evaluating the Roadmap to Recovery metrics

I am so happy that two regions of our state have moved to Phase 2! But I beg you to look at your neighbors in the Northwest region.

Regions are now only required to meet 3 of the 4 Roadmap to Recovery metrics, which pushed the West (which includes Thurston County) and Puget Sound (which includes King and Pierce counties) regions to Phase 2 this week. The main reason the Northwest didn’t advance was because we admitted 29 persons to the hospital, which was up from 25 persons the previous week. (This is about 7 people per 100,000 population). However, the West region admitted 90 persons to the hospital, which was down from their last count of 100 persons (this is about 20 people per 100,000); the Puget Sound region admitted 576 people to the hospital, which was down from their last count of 686 persons (this is about 15 people per 100,000).

We can all agree that any hospitalizations are upsetting, but when you look at the numbers, the metrics to advance phases appear unreasonable. Consider also that the West has 1,627 active COVID-19 cases (352 per 100,000), the Puget Sound has a whopping 14,073 active cases (358 per 100,000), and the Northwest has only 1,081 active cases (244 per 100,000).

While enjoying your meal inside a restaurant on Valentine’s Day, think of your fellow citizens eating alone at home and consider influencing your leaders to rethink the best way to move forward to a healthy future for all.

Please view the metrics for yourself: www.coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/roadmap-recovery-metrics

Tayla Blackstad, Shelton