Letters to the editor for March 5

Limbaugh not ‘America’s Anchorman’

Your recent editorial cartoon paying tribute to Rush Limbaugh as “America’s Anchorman” turned my stomach.

Limbaugh was a merchant of hate and fear. He mocked gays who died of AIDS. He told an African American caller to “take that bone out of your nose.” He called an advocate for women’s health a “slut.” His false birtherism attacks on our first Black President and referrals to him as a “halfrican” laid bare his racism.

This man used his radio platform to spew venom for decades and he did as much as anyone to tear this country apart. And he never let the truth get in the way of ratings and financial gain.

Mark O. Brown, Lacey

Landlords need COVID help, too

I am a retired landlord. I own two rental homes in Olympia. I’ve rented out these properties over the years to any who asked without discrimination. And besides paying down the mortgages over 30 years, I’ve invested tens of thousands of dollars into maintenance and especially remodeling to keep the dwellings clean and livable.

Occasionally I’ve lost money from unpaid rent, as I’m sure every landlord has experienced. One time I had a guy who hadn’t paid in several months and the only way I could get him out was to turn off the power. The city had already cut off the water, but this he tolerated for weeks. The filth he left behind was disgusting.

Another time I rented to some anarchists. I offered to haul away some garbage for free that had accumulated around the house if they would just load it into my truck. During this endeavor, one of them wore a T-shirt that read, “Rent is Theft.” If that is so, what are mortgages and property taxes?

When the COVID-19 shutdown hit last March, all my renters (millennials) experienced job loss; they could not afford to pay. So, I forgave their rent for April and have reduced it since until they recover. I lost $9,000 during 2020, plus $500 more each month now.

Most COVID sympathies lean towards those who can’t pay rent, not those who don’t get paid. But without landlords, renters would be homeless. Please grant small-time landlords income tax deductions for their pandemic losses.

Steve Shanewise, Olympia

Tom Vilsack should not be Ag Secretary

Tom Vilsack’s nomination as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture does not belong within Joe Biden’s progressive agenda.

Vilsack has served as Governor of Iowa, Secretary of Agriculture under President Obama, and chief lobbyist for the dairy industry. His candidacy is opposed by a vast coalition of small and minority farmers, as well as consumer, labor, and environmental advocates. Here’s why:

• He presided over consolidation of Big Ag to take unfair advantage of small farmers.

• He failed to protect minority farmers and farm workers from exploitation by Big Ag.

• He supported location of highly polluting factory farms in minority communities.

• He promoted approval of numerous genetically modified food products.

• He allowed meatpacking employees to replace government food safety inspectors.

• He serves as a highly paid lobbyist for the dairy industry, a significant factor in the climate crisis.

• He failed to lead our nation’s transition from a meat- and fat-laden diet to a healthy, eco-friendly diet of vegetables, fruits, and grains

• Even in crass political terms, he failed to deliver the Iowa caucuses to the Biden candidacy and the rural vote to the Biden presidency.

Our senators must oppose Vilsack’s nomination as Secretary of Agriculture.

Andrew Petuchov, Olympia