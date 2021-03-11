Letters to the editor for March 11

Former mayors urge comprehensive plan for Capitol Campus redevelopment

We former mayors of the city of Olympia appreciate The Olympian’s editorial of Feb. 14, urging the state of Washington to involve more stakeholders in planning for changes to the Capitol Campus.

We support the South Capitol Neighborhood Association’s call to avoid piecemeal, building-by-l;building redevelopment and instead engage in a comprehensive planning process with widespread participation and a focus on issues such as public access, transportation, parking, impacts on nearby properties, and honoring the Campus’ existing architectural and historic context.

The State Capitol Committee will soon be considering proposals to replace the Newhouse Building and the adjacent press houses, the General Administration Building, and either replace or expand the Pritchard Building, a notable historic purpose-built facility that housed the State Library. These projects will bring monumental change to the State Capitol Campus.

We do not oppose further development of the west Campus. Each of these projects has its merits, but their cumulative impact should be evaluated in an open process that engages stakeholders. We join The Olympian and SCNA in calling for Legislators to provide for comprehensive planning to examine all facets of this issue before proceeding.

Holly Gadbaw

Bob Jacobs

Mark Foutch

Stephen H. Buxbaum

Join Green Faith global event

I am a member of the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation. One of our members recently became aware of an international movement called Green Faith. This movement brings together different faiths from all over the world to speak together for the health of the planet and all of its people in the face of climate change.

The launch of this movement is March 11, and is a prelude of activity running up to the global climate conference starting on Nov. 1 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The urgent issues of this movement are these: 100% renewable energy for all, jobs and healthcare for all, respect Indigenous rights, no more climate pollution, end the planet’s desecration, eliminate immoral finance, global finance aligned with compassionate values, just contributions from wealthy countries, welcome for migrants, and stop further financial or COVID-19 bailouts for fossil fuel industry, industrial agriculture or deforestation.

In Olympia, we have added three additional urgent requests: declaration of a climate emergency by Gov. Inslee, shelter for all, and respect and equality for all.

To learn more about the Green Faith organization, go to greenfaith.org. To join the Olympia multifaith event, join us at noon March 11 on Zoom by registering at olympiagreenfaith@gmail.com, or use Meeting ID 899 8077 5923, and Passcode 258381.

Sue Langhans, Olympia

Textbook affordability

Getting access to my books for school shouldn’t be so difficult.

When I get a list of books for my class, I have to go through the process of trying to find the books for as cheap as possible. First I will look for the book through people who have taken the class before or had the professors. Next I will go online, which is only sometimes successful for me.

Then, with whatever books I can’t find online and save to my google drive, I will sometimes go to a second-hand bookstore and look for my books there.

Lastly, I will try to buy the books online, usually using a third-party website that scans the cheapest price, and I will get an earlier version of the book than is requested, because the newest version is going to be more expensive. I’ve never found buying the more expensive version or buying a physical version for more money to be worth it for me. I have never and will never buy from the bookstore.

For one of my classes that had a required book for upper-division science credits, the book was actually out of print, so I had to get very creative and put in a lot of time in getting a copy of the book for myself and my classmates.

I hope that my professors understand where I am coming from and will consider using more accessible, open-source textbooks.

Robin Chapman, Olympia