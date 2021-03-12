Letters to the editor for March 12

Know the groups organizing an open-carry rally at the Capitol

The Washington state Senate recently approved a bill that would ban the open carry of guns at protests. The law has yet to pass through the State House, but it is already being challenged by fascist reactionaries. In response to the recent bill, Turning Point USA and the Three Percenters have called for an open carry rally at the Capitol at noon, Saturday, March 13.

Turning Point USA is a group founded by conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk and funded by the Koch Brothers (although Charles Koch is the only brother still alive). They gained prominence with the rise of Trumpism, as they defended his dehumanization of immigrants, Muslims, the press, and Antifascists. They backed lies, such as Obama being born in Kenya and that victims of the Sandy Hook and Parkland School massacres were “crisis actors,” and that climate change is a hoax. It also sent supporters to the Capitol for the attempted coup on Jan. 6.

The Three Percenters are a far-right militia with thousands of members. They believe in returning America to the land the founding fathers fought for — one of white supremacy. The Three Percent organization was involved in the storming of the Capitol.

Stay safe Olympians. This hatred doesn’t belong here.

Miguel Louis, Olympia

People who are homeless are individuals

I was a little taken aback by the recent Olympian article about the homeless activists who demanded rooms at the Red Lion Inn — at knifepoint no less. I have always believed that we get more through requests than demands, but that really isn’t the issue.

As the number of tents increases, so do the comments by those of us who are fortunate enough to have homes. I believe that many people tend to lump homeless people into a single category of “The Homeless” without realizing that everybody is an individual with his or her individual story. Some are homeless because they can’t pay rent due to unfortunate circumstances. Some are homeless because they were tired of a family where they were being physically, sexually, or mentally abused. Some, because they prefer the exciting street life devoid of responsibility. The saddest are probably the mentally ill. They are all individuals. Let’s not forget those who are content to spend their lives in a tent so they can stay on a diet of alcohol or drugs.

It isn’t reasonable to expect the Salvation Army, the Union Gospel Mission and other charitable organizations to bear the whole burden. Government can do more and we can all do something.

Ron Waitman, Lacey

Book about Antifa addresses unrest in America

If you are concerned about the direction our country is going, I would encourage you to read the new book “Unmasked” by Andy Ngo. He is the Asian journalist who was almost killed in one of the Portland riots. He does an outstanding job of describing how we got to this place in our history.

Bernie Keller, Olympia