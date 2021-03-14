Letters to the editor for March 14

State must look at whole Capitol Campus in planning process

I was pleased to read your Editorial focusing on development plans for the State Capitol Campus.

Norman Johnston emphasizes in his book, “Washington’s Audacious State Capitol and Its Builders,” that state capitols have been recognized as America’s unique contribution to the world’s monumental architecture. His father was the resident construction supervisor who worked closely with my grandfather, Harry Keith White, and his partner, Walter Robb Wilder, during the construction of the State Capitol Legislative Building, the Temple of Justice and Insurance Building. This remarkable team understood the significance of creating a comprehensive plan for the placement of these buildings, and gave careful consideration to input from individuals and community groups before the design was completed.

Replacement of three buildings will bring major change to the campus. Done right, this can be an exciting transformation. However, the current piecemeal approach to development sets the stage for a regrettable outcome.

I applaud the efforts of the South Capitol Neighborhood Association and historic preservation groups to advocate for a comprehensive planning process that focuses on the campus as a whole, and ensures that over-arching issues of multiple buildings are addressed. It also makes sense to elevate the role of the State Capitol Committee and Capitol Campus Design Advisory Committee, as well as stakeholder groups, in all phases of development.

I urge Sen. Sam Hunt and Reps. Laurie Dolan and Jessica Bateman to ensure passage of a capital budget proviso to direct a comprehensive planning process for new State Capitol Campus buildings. We need their leadership now.

Peter White, Olympia

More taxes?!

It’s been a tough year with everything that has happened, not only for the state but the country. It seems like the state of Washington wants to make it that much harder with new taxes.

Before much longer we won’t be able to afford to drive our cars because the price will be too much. Then we have a sweetened beverage tax started by Seattle, now taken up by the state. Finally there’s the “income tax” (the capital gains tax) but it’s only for the richest state residents. Right, and how long before some politician decides that everyone needs to pay it? Not long I’m sure.

It seems our politicians have forgotten their promises of no new taxes and trying to make our lives better. Did they forget that we elected them based on these promises? Our beloved state of Washington is being changed into a place where people are not going to be able to afford to live.

Please take a good hard look at what you are doing. Start making Washington a place we can be proud of again. Do better!

Bonnie B. Lindsey, Elma

GOP’s answer: I’m against it

The COVID-19 relief bill passed the House and Senate. No Republicans supported this bill. Their job is to stick together and vote no on every bill the Democrats propose.

Maybe Republicans could use a rallying theme song called “I’m against it.” It goes like this: It makes no difference what they say, it makes no difference anyway, whatever it is, I’m against it. Your proposition may be good, but let’s have one thing understood, whatever it is, I’m against it.

Republicans have a hard time giving away money to anybody but themselves or campaign donors. Look at the tax cuts they passed for the wealthy. Billionaires and millionaires were just scraping by and needed help.

After the shock and horror of the Jan. 6 insurrection wore off, the Republicans regrouped to formulate their own version of events after finding the accused innocent. You know, what attorneys do for guilty clients: come up with plausible scenarios to justify letting the guilty go free.

“It was Antifa all along, pretending and dressed like MAGA supporters.”

“It really wasn’t an armed invasion of the Capitol per se, only 5 people died.”

“More like a lot of shoving, yelling, pushing, rallying stuff.”

“We know MAGA people are nonviolent and respect the rule of law, support police and authority, unlike BLM protesters who loot, shoot, burn, and destroy property.”

And whatever else they say, I’m against it.

David Cahill, Olympia