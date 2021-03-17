Letters to the editor for March 17

Homeless situation is a state of emergency

This is not acceptable. Thousands of vagrants “camped” on our streets and public places. They trespass — we allow it. They litter, dump trash, burn illegally, use meth and heroin, vandalize, destroy property, harm themselves, victimize others — and we allow it. The authorities do nothing. The average citizen does nothing.

We are in the midst of a crisis. Our cities are significantly impacted. Olympia and Seattle have completely lost control. You think I exaggerate? Pick a “camp” in Olympia and go see for yourself. Ask a police officer what they do (or don’t do) there. Ask an ER nurse or doctor what they see. Ask nearby businesses about the theft and vandalism.

An immediate statewide emergency declaration is needed. The full resources of the state of Washington need to go into this, starting with deploying the National Guard. State health officials need to be called in and a relocation site identified. The details can properly be worked out after the emergency is declared.

What is Gov. Inslee doing about it? He’s issued proclamations declaring a state of emergency for everything from COVID-19 to the gypsy moth. For this emergency, nothing.

We are in a bad place right now. Is this really the kind of place you want to raise your kids and grandkids? If you share my concerns, please contact the governor’s office and your state legislators and demand action. The governor needs to respond to this crisis immediately and declare a state of emergency.

Bruce Carr, Olympia

Organize the vaccine distribution

Is there some reason why the state of Washington or Thurston County cannot or will not organize the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines? I have heard of other locations where the county has set up a numerical waiting list. When your number is approaching, they contact you about where to go for your shot. This would be much more equitable and straightforward than the existing every-person-for-his-or-her self chaos. Time for Gov. Inslee to step up and show that he can get things done.

David Black, Lacey

Protect rural Thurston County

Residents need to protect the rural character of Thurston County by clearly telling the Thurston County Commissioners “NO” to a request to rezone a 390-cre farm parcel from rural residential to rural resource industrial. Rezoning the Beaver Creek Farm just west of Interstate 5 at the Millersylvania exit could set a precedent for warehouse proliferation along I-5. We have the choice to make our county look like Skagit County, or be cluttered with warehouses.

The proposed rezone is in the heart of Thurston County’s rural and conservation lands— between Capitol Forest in west county and JBLM’s prairie lands in east county. Thousands of acres of federal, state and county parks and land trust preserves have been established to connect and protect rare and diverse prairie, wetland, and riparian habitats and their wildlife.

Exit 95 currently provides a way for wildlife to cross I-5 by walking under it. Industrial development, with constant truck traffic on adjacent roads, would prevent that passage.

Beaver Creek, a tributary of the Black River, flows through the property. Wild coho salmon would almost certainly be impacted by diesel and other pollutants draining from the warehouse development. The property’s aquifer recharge area, our source of clean drinking water, must be protected from the jeopardy of industrial pollution and oil spills.

The rezone also would cause permanent loss of farmland. Farmland and clean water, once lost, are gone forever.

Comments are due to maya.teeple@co.thurston.wa.us by 5 p.m. Friday, March 19. Do it for our children.

Sue Danver. Olympia