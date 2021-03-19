Letters to the editor for March 19

Remembering Billy

It is impossible to tell the complete, remarkable story of Billy Frank Jr. in a single editorial, but your summary of his life on March 14 was well written and greatly appreciated.

I was Billy’s “PR Guy” for about 30 years. We traveled thousands of miles together, fought many battles for tribal rights and salmon recovery, and worked hard in the pursuit of public education and intergovernmental cooperation. He was my mentor.

It has been gratifying to witness the various tributes to his greatness, from street names and natural lands to buildings and holidays. I advocated for a statue of him in the National Capitol’s Statutory Hall years ago, and it’s wonderful to see that dream on the verge of being realized.

I hope people everywhere can learn from his example by dreaming about how things can be, involving themselves in the pursuit of those dreams, and joining hands in the effort to achieve a just and sustainable society. Billy spoke so well for the salmon, all wildlife, healthy habitat and for honesty and integrity in all we do.

His was a life well worth remembering.

Steve Robinson, Olympia

Vote by mail could be In danger

HB 1377, which would end vote by mail and restore in-person voting at polling places, was introduced by 8th District Rep. Brad Klippert (R-Kennewick) in the 2021-22 legislative session. The bill was cosponsored by five other Republicans. Another of Klippert’s bills, HB 1014, which would elect the governor by an electoral college vote by county, would allow the minority population to elect our governor. Klippert is the Minority Caucus Vice Chair.

These bills will not become law this session because we currently have a Democratic majority in the Legislature and a Democrat in the Governor’s Office. The danger lies in the fact that voter suppression laws are being introduced throughout the nation and we in Washington state are only protected by a slim majority.

When Republicans ask for your vote, ask them why they are trying to limit democracy.

Madeline Bishop, Olympia

Fully fund family planning

Without Medicaid reimbursement for family planning, many resources and accessibility to healthcare would be diminished. I know that having easy access to healthcare and family planning services is crucial for many people and families as well as myself. I rely on Planned Parenthood for my birth control and many healthcare services because they support me and my insurance the best. Without such easy access to family planning, I am sure I would have gotten pregnant by now and my schooling and ability to provide for my family would be non-existent.

I watched my mom struggle a lot when she had another baby and she had to drop out of school. We relied on many community services to meet our needs, but would often struggle to afford clothes and even pay the heat bill. Having a child changes every aspect of a person’s life and to not have access to this option is inhumane.

The pandemic has shown us how a lack of investment in public health care can have serious consequences. Our state must follow Gov. Inslee’s lead and fully fund family planning so people can keep themselves healthy and safe.

Emma Schweitz, Olympia