Letters to the editor for March 31

Clean Cars 2030 will help us transition to a livable future

It is vital that we transition to electrified transportation as quickly as possible. And I’m pleased to see that the Clean Cars 2030 Bill (House Bill 1204 and Senate Bill 5256) not only promotes that transition, but also addresses the need for a just and equitable transition.

The vast and far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the now-yearly wildfires and drought, and the ever more frequent “once in a generation” climate events, have made clear how damaging our impact on the Earth’s climate has been. We need dramatic change now to ensure that we avert the worst dangers of climate change.

We have already, as a state, witnessed how without electric vehicle (EV) legislation, automakers deny Washingtonians the wide range of clean vehicles available — with many previous EVs only reaching our state as used vehicles. Clearly they need to be pushed into this transition.

By focusing on a transition with a defined and appropriate date, we will lead the country and send a clear message that Washington state is for a livable future for us and our children.

Katherine Walton-Elliott, Olympia

Finally, vaccination success

After trying unsuccessfully to get an appointment for a COVID-19 shot, I was ready to give up. The state’s vaccine location website was useless as every link was a dead end.

Then I read in The Olympian about the event at South Puget Sound Community College, which also listed the Thurston County Health Line phone number. It actually was answered by a human! A pleasant young man named Neal guided me through the process and scheduled me for the next morning.

It was an amazingly well-organized event. The whole process took only about 40 minutes. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, smiley volunteers and, of course, Neal.

Heidi Crislip, Olympia

It’s time to protect voting rights in our nation

The regressive voting laws just passed in Georgia should sound the alarm that the U.S. Senate must move promptly to reform and protect voting rights with the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

On March 27, Sen. Patty Murray publicly stated that she is open to overturning the filibuster if Republicans use it to prevent the Democratic majority from passing this vital legislation. I want to thank Senator Murray for voicing her willingness to use every legislative option, including an exemption to the filibuster rule, to ensure that essential reforms can be signed into law.

But why have we not heard from Sen. Maria Cantwell? And when will our Senators act? If our Senators wait too long, we will likely see more Republican state legislatures following in Georgia’s footsteps, rushing through Jim Crow-era voting restrictions and unfair redistricting before these key bills will have their intended effect.

We need our Senators to act, and to act swiftly.

Lisa Ornstein, Olympia