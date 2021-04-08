Letters to the editor for April 8

Vaccine refusal

Recently on some TV newscasts they mentioned statistics that currently 49 percent of adult male Republicans do not want to get vaccinated. Some reasons mentioned for their hesitation ranged from a perceived notion that their democratic rights were somehow being violated (also an issue with wearing a mask), to even more bizarre theories ranging from vaccinations containing microchips being implanted by Bill Gates, vaccinations being used to control the human race, to the whole COVID-19 thing being a lie.

Before being vaccinated and given the lifesaving protection that this scientific miracle offers, as a grandfather, I was quite concerned about the actions of people who believed these alternate reality conspiracy theories, and not caring about their own health or the health of others.

Having now gained this added protection, in public I still wear a mask, try to stay the recommended social distance from others and wash my hands as frequently as possible, but I am less concerned about the actions of others who violate these social etiquette health rules.

The bottom line being, if they become the largest group of non-vaccinated citizens, the outcome will be they will also become the largest group of fatalities. Maybe, out of respect, their loved ones could bury them with their cherished red hat with Trump emblazoned upon it as a final gesture of their ultimate sacrifice to the creator of the big lie and so many fatal smaller ones.

Robert Swanson, Olympia

Olympia is dying, but there’s still hope

The Homeless Problem, because it is a problem, something has to be done.

Give them a choice: mental health or drug treatment. The third and more difficult group is the undertrained and unemployed. We need to either help these people be a sentient part of society or remove them from our streets — enough is enough. I cannot understand how these individuals believe they have the right to camp out on publicly owned property, litter, and use illicit drugs in public.

Granted, this is going to cost money, but rather than build facilities that enable illicit drug use, spend it on programs that focus on rehabilitation and mental health treatment. We cannot spiral down this ridiculous path of ignoring and enabling behavior which nearly always ends in death.

Matthew VanCamp, Olympia

Just say ‘no’ to recriminalization

Recently, the Washington state Supreme Court determined that our state drug possession law was unconstitutional (State v. Blake). This has provided us with an opportunity to look at our current drug laws with fresh eyes.

What we can see is that the so-called war on drugs was really a war on people. And although this “war” did nothing to reduce drug use, it certainly struck some direct hits on people with addiction, or substance use disorder, and their families.

There are two things to know about substance use disorder and our criminal system:

First, what we have been doing isn’t working. Why not? Because convicting someone of a crime does not treat their substance use disorder. And, no, treatment and support for recovery is not part of the incarceration experience.

Second, this is about our families. When our loved ones go to court, jail, or prison, everyone in the family pays. A criminal record creates barriers to everything from employment to housing to the ability to volunteer in our schools. We lose jobs and homes. Employers lose their employees. Partners lose their loved ones. Parents lose their children.

Let’s take this opportunity to see substance use disorder as the public health crisis that it is. And, treat it as such — with treatment, not criminalization.

Noreen Light, Olympia