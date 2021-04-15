Letters to the editor for April 15

Show me the data

Homelessness is a problem, no question. However, throwing money at it is no solution. The recent commitment by Thurston County to spend $1 million is just the latest batch of cash directed at this situation.

Most of these efforts, including the latest, just reinforce homelessness and squatting. They enable those who do so to continue. Meanwhile, there is absolutely no evidence that any regulatory body is holding this group accountable. Quite the opposite.

And yet, those experiencing homelessness have needs. But solving the issue of ‘Why?’ And working on prevention is the smallest part of problem solving. Instead, we pick up their trash, empty their RV toilets, relocate them to other sites. “Rinse and repeat” ad infinitum.

Although government efforts fund case managers as part of their solution, show me the data where these efforts are decreasing the homeless numbers, where the homeless are put back on their feet to become contributing members of society. There is no data. It’s all about kind intentions with no measurement and apparently no end of spending in sight. The only measures are in terms of tons of trash removed or number of RVs serviced.

Pumping out an RV septic tank and picking up one’s trash has now become a function of government. Who would have thought? Where can I sign up?

Fred Yancey, Olympia

Impossible to justify

The recent death of Mr. George Floyd was caused by a combination of stupidity and brutality, with a touch of racial bias thrown in. It’s difficult to imagine how a supposedly trained officer can leave his knee on someone’s neck for nine minutes and not realize the consequences.

Years ago we were taught “one on the neck and one on the deck” was authorized only in very extreme circumstances and only for the time necessary. I don’t know how many jurisdictions still employ that technique. Regardless, I can’t imagine a doctrine that could possibly justify nine minutes in that position.

This is just the type of conduct that encourages violent demonstrations and demands for downsizing police departments at a time when downgraded crowd control techniques make it tougher on the number of police we currently have.

Ron Waitman, Lacey

Population growth drives all other problems

After the pandemic lockdown began, traffic became lighter on Interstate 5 and air quality got better. People said that this showed the value of everyone driving less. Wrong. Most of us were already driving less — particularly, not driving to Seattle as much or at all — before the pandemic quarantine began. But population growth canceled all positive effects of reducing our driving.

What the open roads and clear skies really showed us was what life would be like if we had succeeded at stopping Washington’s population growth 50 years ago. Then built as much highway as was needed and stopped right there.

As everyone knows, we denied the reality of climate change much too long, until violent weather, fires and floods came crashing down on us everywhere and climate change could no longer be denied. We have likewise waited much too long to start acting on population growth. Or even accepting that it is a problem. When overpopulation comes crashing down on us, what will that look like?

Endless mindless fighting? Spreading homeless camps? Water shortages? Swarms of refugees entering less densely populated countries and states? More authoritarian failed states? Extinction of elephants? Orcas? Widespread hunger, even in developed states? Housing “crises?” Massive apartment construction on scenic waterfronts and every other open space? Panhandlers on street corners? Rotating electricity blackouts? Runaway pandemics? Two and three family generations all forced to live in the same home? Overcrowded schools? Continued denial that population growth is driving it? All of the above, actually.

David H. Milne, Olympia