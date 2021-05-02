Letters to the editor for May 2

Octopus film illuminates relationship between humans and other animals

Last week’s Oscar for best documentary went to Netflix’s trailblazing documentary “My Octopus Teacher.” The documentary chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal, an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.

Most of us treasure our “pets” — dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for scarce funds for life-saving surgery, we know who would live.

Yet, we torment, kill, and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence, and ability to suffer. Then we condemn Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.

We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the Moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes, and found cures for deadly diseases. Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.

Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Veganism requires no special courses or certifications. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.

Dan Pryce, Olympia

Kudos to city of Olympia parks department

I would like to congratulate and thank the city of Olympia’s Parks, Arts & Recreation Department for successfully providing a much-needed service to our community this past school year, Camp Olywahoo.

While local school district decision-makers let fear outweigh their critical analysis of data and failed our students by keeping schools closed for more than 12 months, the city of Olympia filled that void and served our kids. My wife and I both work full time but thankfully have been able to send both of our sons to Camp Olywahoo all year. This all-day “camp” (held most of the year at two OSD elementary schools) allowed our young children to do their online “school” with 20-40 other kids their age, have regular physical exercise (a.k.a. play) with other kids, make new friends, and be supported by a tremendous staff of positive adult role models.

I can’t overstate what a positive experience it has been for our family and we are very grateful to all the camp counselors and others in the city parks department who stepped up big time for our kids and dozens of others in the area.

Kelly Golob, Olympia

In gratitude to Intercity Transit

I am in charge of coordinating the Saint Michael Parish/Sacred Heart Cold Weather Men’s Shelter. I would like to give a big shoutout to Intercity Transit — in particular to Emily Bergkamp, Curtis Prouty and Riley White — for their dedicated service and outstanding collaboration with us in providing transportation for our guests to and from the shelter with a variety of vehicles in their fleet (Bus #64, Dash buses, Dial-a-lifts, Village Vans) especially during COVID-19.

Their drivers were incredibly respectful and kind and adhered to safety protocols. To ensure social distancing, IT would send an extra bus on their regular route to accommodate our guests. We were able to provide 2,520 Cold Weather Shelter beds this 2020-21 season with their help.

Thanks so much, Intercity Transit, for the great service you provide to our community!

Kim Kondrat, Steward for Community Outreach, Saint Michael Parish, Olympia