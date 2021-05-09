Letters to the editor for May 9

Fences down at Capitol, but barriers remain

The fences came down and the Capitol Campus is open, so the signs say. But not for me and people like me who have disabilities that make walking any distance impossible.

The streets remain blocked off. I depend on my car to park close to buildings. How do I get access to the campus? What’s the ADA barrier-free plan for ensuring those of us with disabilities related to walking have the same equal access to the campus as everyone else? Are we “included”?

I’m not asking for special treatment. I just want the same access able-bodied people have.

If I sound angry, it’s because I’ve been patient for months now, waiting my turn to be able to be on the campus with everyone else. The news today that the fences are down raised my hopes only to be dashed once again.

Memorial Day is coming and each year I visit my dad’s World War II memorial. Will I be able to do that this year?

Patricia McLain, Olympia

Tying Pell Grant to inflation is key

In response to “Free pre-K, child tax credit and paid leave: A look at Biden’s American Families Plan:”

Currently, students are facing a crisis. Many are leaving college with more debt, and student debt relief is looking less like a reality. In Joe Biden’s American Families Plan, it was announced that the Pell Grant would be increased by $1,200, with an eventual promise to double it. However, no such commitment has been made by Congress and many cuts were made to the previous budget.

In 1980, if you were a low- or middle-income student and could not afford to go to college, you could apply for the Pell Grant. This would cover up to 70% of the cost of college, drastically reducing your student debt. Today the maximum only covers up to 30%, both due to rising costs and stagnation of the grant. While another $1,200 shaved off the cost of college is helpful, it pales in comparison to what is needed.

The solution is to double the Pell Grant and set it to increase with inflation each year, which keeps the buying power of the grant strong and will aid students for the foreseeable future. As we prepare to create the budget for the country, one of the most effective ways to help students is to provide a decrease in the cost of education.

As our country’s signature investment in making college more affordable, it’s imperative that we make it as impactful as possible.

Jackson Hoppis, Olympia

Here are ways to observe Older Americans Month

In tough times, communities find strength in people — and older adults are a key source of this strength. Through their experiences, successes, and difficulties, they have built resilience that helps them face new challenges.

President Kennedy in 1961 designated the month of May as Older Americans Month. This year’s theme is Communities of Strength, recognizing the important role older adults play in fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities.

This year, the Lewis, Mason, Thurston Area Agency on Aging, and the Washington State Council on Aging will celebrate by encouraging residents to share their experiences. Here are some ways to share and connect:

Look for joy in the everyday: Call a friend or family member.

Reach out to neighbors: Leave a small gift on their doorstep, offer to help with outdoor chores, or deliver a homecooked meal.

Build new skills: Take an art course or visit a museum online. Find an opportunity to teach someone a skill, or volunteer.

Share your story: Interview family, friends, and neighbors to open new conversations and strengthen connections.

When people of different ages, backgrounds, abilities, and talents share experiences — through action, story, or service — we help build strong communities. And that is something to celebrate!

Contact the Thurston County Area Agency on Aging at 360-664-3162 for senior assistance.

Lynn A. Ford, Washington State Council on Aging