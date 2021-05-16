Letters to the editor for May 16

Open letter to the TESC Board of Trustees and The Olympian

The search for a new president of The Evergreen State College was cloaked in bureaucratic secrecy and staffed with insiders. I, for one, attempted to be involved, but it was clear that no one outside the “family” was going to be able to do so except, perhaps, by throwing written input down the well of forgetfulness.

The withdrawal of all three finalists for the presidency is a shameful and embarrassing episode in TESC history and the public needs to know what happened. I call on the Board of Trustees to make the work product and records of this process available online or, at least, by request. My working assumption is that the candidates were repulsed by the treatment they received during their interviews with the students, faculty, and staff. I will be happy to be proved wrong. Of particular interest would be the letters from each of the candidates withdrawing their names.

TESC has been in the vanguard of the ruination of higher education in the U.S. It should now lead in the recovery of a system of real diversity of thought, academic freedom and excellence. I’m not going to hold my breath.

Edwin J. Pole II, Lacey

Always reach for the gold ring

Spring is here and high school graduations are upon us. I hope this year will be more normal with at least some in-person ceremonies. Our seniors have already suffered enough.

High school graduation is probably the biggest event that a person experiences because they are expected to suddenly morph from a teenager into a full-fledged adult with the simple flip of a tassel. While that may seem a somewhat heavy burden, it should also be looked upon as one of the greatest opportunities of your life. You now get to set the mold for yourself as to how you will live in this world.

To that end, I would like to offer some sage advice from a senior citizen who is considering attending his 50th high school reunion this summer (Lewis and Clark in Spokane). When I look back upon my life and think of all the things that happened, all the loves, adventures, failures and satisfaction, there is one thing that stands out: Nearly all of the regrets I have with my life are about the things I didn’t do, not the ones I did.

So, as you graduate into adulthood, keep this in mind. Whenever you challenge your fears and attempt something that you thought you might not succeed at, you will most likely quell a future regret. Life is short and fast, and it’s not a dress rehearsal. Always be courageous and reach for the gold ring on the merry-go-round of life.

Steve Shanewise, Olympia

America’s gun addiction

Lawn darts were recalled because they were considered too dangerous for some to use responsibly.

Two new airplanes crashed, killing hundreds. The world stopped flying that model until the cause was corrected.

We invaded countries to find the perpetrators who attacked the World Trade Center and Pentagon, killing 3,000-plus citizens.

Guns kill about 100 citizens a day in this country. This enemy comes from inside our houses.

“I can’t believe it happened here” is often repeated following mass shootings. But no recalls, stoppage or invasions are forthcoming.

Are we supposed to tolerate guns and mass shootings because of individual freedoms, liberties, and rights?

Our gun problem is the elephant sitting in the nation’s living room and avoided like the plague. We seem unable to develop a gun vaccine. We’d rather convey thoughts and prayers than plausible solutions.

Some say the constitution contains a right to bear arms. OK, but how do you distinguish responsible versus irresponsible users before the shooting starts?

Should we treat gun ownership like getting a passport? Documented and extremely vetted before denied or approved?

We stop lawn darts, defective airplanes, and terrorists from flying, but not bullets.

Acknowledging we have a gun obsession problem is the first step towards some sensible sobriety. Our nation has a drug-like addiction to guns and needs some rehab.

David Cahill, Olympia