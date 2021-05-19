Letters to the editor for May 19

Homeless self sufficiency

It seems logical that providing social benefits such as tiny houses to the homeless should be prioritized with those willing to seek gainful employment getting first priority and those who aren’t receiving what’s left over.

They can also, whether they like it or not, play an active role in cleaning up their encampments instead of letting others do it for them while they observe from their tents. There will always be those who are content to let others provide for them while they do nothing but take advantage.

It would also be beneficial if law enforcement, accompanied by drug dogs, made frequent visits. Deprivation of drugs and stolen property while being forced to maintain their living areas just might bring a few of them to reconsider their lifestyles and a return to the real world. They and society would surely benefit.

Ron Waitman, Lacey

Poor justice

A recent article discussed a judicial ruling that held that suspending an individual’s license could not be done as a consequence of that individual not paying any court imposed fines.

I realize this issue is probably more complicated than reported in the newspaper, but the point that struck me was a statement attributed to the ACLU: “The state cannot punish people simply for being poor.” The article went on to point out the ACLU’s opposition to Senate Bill 5226, which mandated offenders owing money enter into a payment plan. If he/she defaulted, then jail would likely result.

Are there to be no consequences for one’s actions? If I do the crime, I should pay the fine, if that is the consequence. I remember getting a speeding ticket in college. I had no money and went before the judge and asked for alternatives. Note, I didn’t ask for the fine to be dismissed. I was guilty of speeding. The net result? I spent one afternoon washing law enforcement vehicles. Did I learn my lesson? No, I still speed, but I did understand the concept that there are consequences for my actions.

Being poor is no reason to suspend giving sanctions. Certainly, the ACLU isn’t arguing that a free pass be given to the poor when they commit an offense? So what are they arguing in its place? I’d like to know. Otherwise, courts need to post the income guidelines that will determine punishments.

Fred Yancey, Olympia

Watch ‘Food Chains’ and meet a farm worker

Farm workers are the foundation of our fresh food supply, yet they have been criminally mistreated for over 100 years. They are essential workers yet they live in cramped cabins, work under slavery-like conditions and are exposed to harmful pesticides, extreme weather, wildfire smoke — and now a pandemic! They are routinely robbed of wages.

On Tuesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m., the Strengthening Sanctuary Alliance and Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation will screen the film “Food Chains” on Zoom and have a chance to speak with Washington farm workers from the Yakima Valley afterward. The film exposes the complicity of the trillion-dollar supermarket and fast-food industries in draining revenue from their agricultural supply chain and leaving farm workers in poverty.

A worker today must pick more than 2.25 tons of tomatoes to earn minimum wage in a typical 10-hour workday, and most farm workers earn less than $12,000 a year. In “Food Chains,” we get to know a group of tomato pickers from Southern Florida organizing to get Publix Super Market, a huge chain, to pay an extra penny a pound for tomatoes picked. Publix refused.

To join the film/discussion, send an email to foodchainsoly@gmail.com

Wendy Tanowicz, Olympia