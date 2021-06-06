Letters to the editor for June 6

Strickland’s actions address poverty

The other Washington doesn’t often get a great rap for changing people’s lives, but it’s worth taking a second look. Recent changes in the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit passed by Congress are going to cut in half the rate of U.S. child poverty this year.

How did such a monumental success come about? As a 30+-year volunteer lobbyist working for the end of poverty, I’ve learned that some of the most powerful lobbyists in D.C. are members of Congress themselves.

Washington’s 10th District Rep. Marilyn Strickland has taken this practice to heart. She’s sensitive to the challenges people experiencing poverty are facing. Our local RESULTS group has been working with her office to address underlying issues of poverty that continue to rob families and communities of a bright future.

This spring, Rep. Strickland signed onto three lobbying letters (“Dear Colleague” letters) in support of global nutrition, education, and the elimination of tuberculosis. These letters help determine where our foreign aid money goes, and where the U.S. commits funds, other Global North countries typically follow.

These seemingly small actions will have results around the world that we will never see: children and parents receiving food, walking into schools where there are teachers and books, and receiving primary health care such as vaccines.

This year has been devastating for people living in poverty — here and globally. The actions our leaders take have enormous consequences. Thank you, Rep. Strickland, for all the ways you are using your power for good.

Carolyn Prouty, Elma

COVID memorial to be set up on Capitol lawn

Six thousand flags will be placed on the Capitol Campus June 12-25 to honor the nearly 6,000 Washington state residents who have passed from COVID-19 since February 2020. The memorial also will honor and recognize those relatives and friends who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

All are welcome to visit the memorial and take a flag in remembrance. Hopefully, viewing a sea of white flags, each representing a family, a friend or neighbor, will remind us to continue to be vigilante: mask, social distance and vaccinate. Please, no more white flags.

Pam Turner, Olympia

Therapists support 2828 Martin Way

Therapists across Thurston, Mason, and Lewis counties celebrate and support the efforts of Interfaith Works to provide housing, compassionate care, and an evidence-based approach to reaching vulnerable people. The focus on trained staff who can provide case management and create lasting connections with residents and potential residents will be a highlight of success at 2828 Martin Way, a permanent supportive housing development and shelter that will soon house 125 chronically homeless people.

Throughout our region, the rising tide of poverty and its intersection with mental illness is evident.

Mental health providers recognize the over-representation of marginalized identities that populate unhoused communities. Our outspoken support of this program is both within the personal and professionals’ values of the individual donors, but it is also a matter of science.

We simply do not expect humans to heal from mental illness, substance abuse, or any other challenge without the security of shelter. We do not expect socially desirable behaviors from people who are denied the basic dignities of shelter, food, hygiene opportunities, and connection. Further, we as a community of providers trust the agencies of LIHI and Interfaith Works that will be supporting the residents and the building of 2828 Martin Way; and we ask that our local community follow our lead and let our local experts prevail in this project.

Let this be the gift to the community that it truly is, and know that many local therapists are in solidarity with all people who populate this land, including and especially folks living in poverty.

Matt Goldenberg, Olympia