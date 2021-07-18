Letters to the editor for July 18

Medic One saves lives

My elderly in-laws were adamant about staying in their own home, a 10-minute drive from my husband and me. Health problems cropped up and there were many times Medic One was summoned for assistance. By the time we could get across town, they were already there, assessing the situation and providing excellent medical care as needed.

I was always impressed by the paramedics and how compassionate, professional, and kind they were. Medic One was always there when we needed them, and for that, I will always be grateful.

We will never forget those paramedics and the service they provided. We support Medic One because Medic One saves lives! Please vote YES for Proposition 1 this August.

Patricia Mason, Olympia

Let’s elect climate champions

Voters concerned about climate change have clear choices in the Aug. 3 primary. Recent wildfire smoke, extreme hot weather and upcoming sea level rise threaten our infrastructure, quality of life and our very survival as a species.

As a former elected official and co-author of the Thurston Climate Mitigation Plan, I worked with many outstanding leaders and citizens on climate change and other community issues.

Olympia City Council members Lisa Parshley and Jim Cooper and Lacey City Council member Carolyn Cox co-authored our first-ever Climate Mitigation Plan. They spent countless hours in meetings, research and outreach to understand the depth and gravity of the situation, and then to develop and secure adoption of the plan and its six-dozen recommendations. They are proven regional leaders who deserve reelection so they can continue this essential work.

Joel Hansen is a candidate for Port of Olympia Commissioner with an extraordinary grasp on environmental issues. He will lead on sea level rise at the peninsula, wise use of port property in Tumwater, and expanding public input on port decisions.

All four of these candidates are expert, passionate and committed to reducing our carbon footprint in a way that ensures social equity and inclusion in policymaking. I urge voters to support these local climate champions.

Tom Oliva, Tumwater

Why election lies go on and on

We have the capability to send a missile or a care package around the world and down anybody’s chimney.

You’d think after voting for 100 years we would have voting down to a universal national, state and local standard.

Voters decide their elected officials and not vice versa. That’s what democracy is all about. Free and fair elections. But Trump is not your everyday elected official who lost an election. Rather than concede, he attacks the voting process and results.

All 50 states certified their elections to be both valid and accurate. Multiple states hand counted results and reaffirmed their certification.

I got a question. Are Republican states also suppressing Trump’s “known and rampant” voter fraud? Are they in on the “big lie” with Democrats?

Meanwhile, every voter fraud allegation was rejected by the courts. It seems no amount of evidence is going to convince Trump the election wasn’t rigged or stolen.

Trump keeps yelling “The sky is falling” and too many are still looking up. When do people say enough of this unprovable nonsense. We’re way beyond put-up-or-shut-up time. It’s a big nothing burger, to coin Don Junior’s line.

This whole voter fraud excuse reminds me of OJ Simpson’s promise to look for Nicole Simpson’s killer after OJ was found not guilty.

It’s not Trump’s fault he lost a second term, it’s his excuse. But Trump knows he needs lots of your financial donations to find and prove what doesn’t exist.

David Cahill, Olympia