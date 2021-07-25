Letters to the editor for July 25

Wake up to Earth’s vulnerability

The recent heat wave was a shocking reminder of our planet’s vulnerability. It prompts me to offer some basic suggestions:

If you believe in man’s dominance over nature, I suggest you consider your dependence on the ecosystem instead. Some current practices are not sustainable. If you now believe in economic growth, I suggest you consider the benefit of a steady-state economy instead. It might provide enough for everyone. If you are fighting for preservation of existing jobs and the industries that provide them, I suggest you be flexible in your choice of work — especially if it might jeopardize all of us. If you believe in strong defense of your nation and home, I suggest you consider non-violent solutions first. They may be less risky and less expensive too.

None us is perfect, but each of us must do all we can, both as individuals and at all levels of government and industry.

Joseph M. Hiss, Olympia

Joel Hansen for Port of Olympia Commissioner

Two port commissioners are retiring this year (Bill McGregor and myself) and two good candidates are running for those positions.

Joel Hansen faces two women in the primary, and “Joel for Port” is our best choice in District 3. Joel has years of experience serving our community, on the Port’s Citizens Advisory Committee and on Tumwater’s Planning Commission. Joel has a young family and works in farming and renewable energy. With his experience, knowledge, and vision for the future, Joel will serve us well at the Port of Olympia.

One of Joel’s opponents on your ballot is a real estate agent who got $1.57 million for brokering the port’s controversial Panatonni project. That 200-acre deal with a mega-warehouse developer raised great public outcry last summer because it could log and pave most of Tumwater’s urban forest near Bush Middle School. Joel’s other opponent is an attorney who failed in her bid for Thurston County Commissioner a couple of years ago.

You can help improve the Port of Olympia by supporting Joel Hansen in District 3. Then in November, watch your ballot for Bob Iyall in Port District 2. Hansen and Iyall together can make a better port for the future. You can learn more about Thurston County candidates at the nonpartisan League of Women Voters’ website.

EJ Zita, Olympia

Support Talauna Reed for Olympia City Council

I am supporting Talauna Reed for Olympia City Council’s Position 5 because she is a strong advocate for social justice, a community organizer and because Black Lives Matter.

Olympia City Council has not had a black council member in over 30 years, and Talauna is ready to serve ALL the people of Olympia, including the houseless, working poor, minorities and renters.

She works with the houseless for Interfaith Works as a case manager. She is a civic-minded organizer. She will represent the unrepresented who are typically ignored in City Council decision-making processes.

She is bright, fair, talented and capable. She is a YWCA Womxn of Achievement 2020, lead organizer for Justice for Yvonne (McDonald), organizer with Showing Up for Racial Justice (Olympia SURJ) and Black Leaders for Action & Solidarity Thurston (BLAST). Vote for a change. Vote for Talauna Reed!

Chris Stegman, Olympia