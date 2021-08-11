Letters to the editor for Aug. 11

Why LoveOly Fest but no Lakefair?

Who’s in charge?

Can someone explain to me why the city is sponsoring a summertime series of very public outdoor events such as Saturday’s LoveOly Fest with the Dusty 45s but not working to facilitate Lakefair this year, a community-wide event that benefits the budgets of a multitude of local nonprofits, earning a majority of them a substantial portion of their annual budgets? Get a grip.

Tom Stilz, Olympia

Why police have changed how they respond to calls

In the article Aug. 5 about police response to mental health calls, the article is misleading in that law enforcement does respond to community care-taking functions on a case-by-case basis and based on the totality of the circumstances.

One major issue in the new law (HB 1310) is the definition of “imminent threat” which states that a person has the present and apparent ability, opportunity, and intent to immediately cause death or serious bodily injury to the peace officer or another person. In the majority of mental health situations, this immediate threshold is not reached and often the mere presence of the police creates more problems.

HB 1310 also encourages “leaving the area if there is no threat of imminent harm and no crime has been committed.” HB 1310 also highlights special considerations for people who are pregnant, vulnerable adults, show signs of mental, behavioral or physical impairment or disabilities; or are experiencing impairment due to alcohol, narcotics, hallucinogens or other drugs.

The new laws took away less lethal options, virtually eliminated the ability to pursue criminals or hold criminals accountable, and dramatically changed law enforcement’s ability to serve the community as in the past.

Our elected officials should have listened and more thoroughly evaluated legitimate concerns about the 13 law enforcement-related bills before passing them into law. Now that they are the law, the police must follow them. Failure to do so subjects law enforcement to job loss from decertification, civil lawsuits and criminal penalties.

Dave Odegaard, Olympia

Which is the problem?

A traffic engineer spends four to seven years in college and another four years of professional residency in the field. The engineer analyzes traffic at an intersection and decides to put up a stop sign. Some people without that education and experience think the intersection should have been left uncontrolled, while others think it should have a four-way stop or a traffic light, and still others think it should have been a roundabout. However, everybody stops, and lives are saved.

An epidemiologist spends four years in college before entering four years of medical school followed by two more years of study in public health/epidemiology as well as some years in professional residency. The epidemiologist analyzes a pandemic and determines people should wear face masks and get vaccinated. Some people without that knowledge and experience disagree, and don’t follow the guidance. Instead, they tell their friends, fellow citizens, and family to not follow the guidance either. Then they all harbor and pass on a virus (often without serious symptoms) which mutates to become more deadly, and lives are lost.

Thomas G. Johnson, Olympia