Letters to the editor for Aug. 18

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the headline, “Olympia City Council Wants Capitol Lake to become an Estuary.”

I wonder how many of these people have been around Olympia long enough to even understand the reason Capitol Lake was formed. Let me advise them: The intent wasn’t to be a smelly mud flat, oops estuary. It was meant to be a reflection pond for the State Capitol.

First to Ms. Madrone. There was a great salmon run into Capitol Lake. This non-native run was started by a city employee named Wally Turner. Hundreds of people lined the bridge to watch the salmon return to the lake. As an employee of the tribes, Ms. Madrone should remember that tribal netting at the outlet of Capitol Lake decimated this non-native run.

Second: How many people would visit downtown simply to sit on the shore to view this smelly mud flat?

When the lake was formed, the state committed to maintain it. They would open the gates to allow salt water to flush the lake. This allowed the tiny salmon to return to the sound, as well as letting the salt water kill the invasive weeds. They no longer perform this obligation.

Third, if the Lake is turned into an estuary, people can sit on the shore and celebrate the crowning of Miss Mud Fair. They can then witness the Mud Fair parade and celebration.

Come on folks, Olympia is the State Capitol, not Mudville.

Finally, the only fact that was true in this decision by the state and City Council was “it would be cheaper.”

Larry Glenn, Olympia

Lacey City Parks department is wonderful

Wonderwood Park is my go-to place many times a week. I enjoy seeing it through the seasons, watching how people enjoy it and marvel at how the crew balances when to let nature be and when to help it a little. Fallen tree trunks are repurposed in situ and become places to rest; debris is chipped and distributed along paths; grass is mulched.

I see the crew doing daily maintenance such as the bathrooms and trash as well as routine activities such as power washing the picnic area with equal zeal.

The fields, courts, grass and play areas are always in good shape. After the storms, they are there to clear away and make it safe.

There are times when people do not treat the park well. It should be a shared treasure. Regardless, I have never seen any member of the crew respond in any way other than with complete grace.

When I visit other Lacey parks, I see a similar commitment to our community.

Thank you for doing your jobs well, and investing your personalities and joys into your daily encounters. I hope you feel appreciated every day.

Mary C. Barrett, Lacey