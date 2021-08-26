Letters to the editor for Aug. 26

Say yes to regional Home Fund tax

Take stagnant wages and skyrocketing housing costs and add pandemic disruptions and you have a recipe for increased houselessness. We can add low-income housing in Thurston County by implementing a Home Fund Tax.

The Olympian’s Aug. 16 article “Are you ready to pay a tax in Thurston County to support low-income housing?” explains the Board of County Commissioners wants more input from the region’s cities and citizens.

Many cities in Washington have implemented a Housing Fund Tax. Thurston County would be wise to take a regional approach for funding low-income housing.

Madeline Bishop, Olympia

It is time to reduce zoning

Regarding your Sunday, Aug. 8 editorial, you were correct to criticize the city for leaving the option of increasing the supply of affordable housing off the list. The city survey should have included increasing the available land by reducing zoning regulations.

According to a report, Washington state is short 225,000 units of housing. There is a significant amount of land in the county that is presently designated only for detached single-family housing that could be used for multi-unit housing by simply changing the designation.

A recent study notes that detached single-family housing “is inequitable, inefficient, and environmentally unsustainable. It lets a small number of people amass disproportionate property wealth, excludes many others from high-opportunity neighborhoods, and forces others to pay more for housing. ...”

Increasing the land that can be used for housing will lower housing costs and allow for more disposable income staying at home. That would lower family stress and improve the quality of life for many, especially for military families living in the area. That may reduce divorces and suicides for people in all segments of society. Additionally an increase in disposable income would benefit local businesses.

It is time to repeal the detached single-family housing zoning designation and open the market place to alternatives. If that cannot be done, then the elected officials owe us an explanation why so much land is locked up and why it is acceptable for low-income people to pay a higher price.

Michael H. Wilson, Lacey

Learning from the vaccine mandate protesters

It was informing to read in The Olympian a recent article pertaining to a crowd at the Capitol Campus protesting the vaccine mandate for state workers proposed by the governor. Some carrying signs such as “My body my choice,” “Medical Freedom,” and “Impeach/Recall Inslee.” “Freedom” was the key word scrawled in big bold letters sprinkled in abundance on signs displayed throughout the crowd.

At least this group didn’t show up heavily armed like several of the anti-mask/anti-lockdown order protesters did in April last year. Many came armed with semi-automatic military-style assault rifles, giving them the menacing visual image of death dealing violence to those who disagreed with their point of view.

I am also grateful that I live in Washington state, a state where most educated citizens, Republicans and Democrats alike, do not classify public safety with politics. Americans who rightfully accept what an army of scientists have to say about protecting self and society from the serious life-threatening infection of COVID-19. Citizens who do not place medical safety on unfounded statements by crackpot newscasters, seedy politicians or dark web, self-appointed medical gurus.

Regarding the Capitol protesters armed with an attitude of self-righteous platitudes, all of which while shouting “Freedom!” disregard the responsibility for one’s moral obligation to the many. Consequently, I have no sympathy for their cause. However, I do have unlimited compassion for the offspring of any parent who refuses to make the lifesaving choice of vaccination for their children.

Robert W. Swanson, Olympia