Letters to the editor for Aug. 27

Uniquely human

While the computer era has given us more available data and thorough analysis, it has facilitated side effects that can be inhibiting and frustrating.

In the past we could call a business, doctor or public official and speak to a human being rather than a machine. We would then be transferred to somebody who could answer our questions or discuss our concerns. Conversely, now we may be relayed five or six times by machine and never reach the right person. Or we may log on a website that asks numerous questions without ever addressing our concern.

Our brain functions can be stimulated by information or use provided by the computer. However, reliance on machines may inadvertently inhibit memory, objectivity or logic. I remember knowing dozens of names, facts and phone numbers through rote memory, without relying on a machine or phone.

Eye contact, fluctuation in voice and presentation, and body language have aided in providing affective and honest communication. However, texts, emails and online communication can be one dimensional and lack interpersonal skills.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Open communication gives us a chance to develop new ideas and compromise for the benefit of society. Even though the computer should open us to new ideas, many people choose to read those ideas that reinforce stereotypical thought.

In short, the computer is a tremendous tool that should be used to increase our awareness and objectivity, not inhibit our own memory and restrict the power of the creative brain.

James MacDicken, Olympia

Stop the spread

Why are people protesting a mandate for a vaccine that saves lives? Do these same people use seat belts, child car seats and helmets for biking and motorcycling? Not to mention vaccines for their children and themselves (Thank you, Mom and Dad) against smallpox, polio, measles, etc. Stop the spread. Give us back our lives. Suck it up and vaccinate.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Jean Garwood, Lacey

Keep Capitol Lake

Capitol Lake was designed to reflect our beautiful Capitol building, should remain true to that vision, and be kept that way. As the state capital, we should be a shining star. We should be proud to welcome visitors to enjoy our unique reflecting lake. The lake should be a diamond in our state capital crown.

We do not need our Capitol overlooking a smelly muddy eyesore. There are other mudflats around Olympia; do we need one downtown? There is only one Capitol Lake. It would be sad to lose an iconic symbol of our city.

A beautiful reflecting lake would attract walkers, park-goers and others who might explore shops. And, yes, “Lakefair” would have to be replaced by “Stinky Mud Fair” which might prove to be unpopular.

Blaine Wheeler, Olympia

Our mission in Afghanistan

Marc Thiessen’s recent column says our mission in Afghanistan was just keeping the current government in power, and that it “was succeeding.” According to the Washington Post, the paper he writes for, we have spent $2.26 trillion on this mission so far, not counting the future interest payments on the borrowing we’ve done to fund the mission, or future costs for the lifetime care of our veterans. About 2,600 American soldiers have died there, and 20,000 of them have been wounded. Theissen says over 50,000 of the Afghan government’s soldiers have been killed in the last five years, and the Post says over 47,000 civilians have been killed in the war.

Yet the current government, which everybody agrees was corrupt and incompetent, collapsed in 10 days. Theissen doesn’t say how we might expect to do any better by continuing to spend like this, and having people die like this, at any foreseeable point in the future. He apparently thinks we should just stay the course for another 20 years, and then leave, instead of investing these resources in our own country.

Thad Curtz, Olympia