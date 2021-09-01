Letters to the editor for Sept. 1

We need balanced leadership for the Port

When it comes to the Port of Olympia, it is important to all of us. Especially now, we have a true need for balanced, knowledgeable leadership. This is Bob Iyall.

Bob was born and raised here in Thurston County, graduated from Tumwater School, was a founding member of the 4H group Lively Livestockers, had a full career in masonry and 42 years of union membership. After retiring from masonry, he returned to his Tribal roots as an elder. He has been at the helm of the Nisqually Tribe’s enterprises as CEO, bringing these businesses to a profitable and level of high standards in many areas.

His leadership style is perfect for the Port at this time. He brings a true balance in many ways. He has a commitment to business development that fits the people and environment. He has a way of communicating that is honest and forward thinking, a unique ability to bring people of different thoughts together for solutions and forward movement.

Being a Nisqually Tribal Elder, he was brought up here to know every corner of this county and the value of the natural resources and people. People from historical times as well as all of us today. He has an in-depth relationship with this community that can help stabilize today’s economy and environment. Plus, develop ways to bring to life a balanced economy for all of us who call this beautiful place home.

Bob Iyall is the seasoned leader we need today.

Cynthia Iyall, Olympia

State workers should appreciate what they have

I worked for the state of Washington for 30 years, and appreciated every day I was there. I received good pay, sick leave, health insurance for me and my family, paid vacation and holiday pay.

I am amazed at the attitude of some state employees because they are being asked to get a vaccination. They don’t seem to understand that their salaries and benefits are being paid by hard-working taxpayers in Washington state. They don’t appreciate the fact that a vaccination not only protects them, but their families and co-workers.

I am sure if they decide to leave these great jobs, there will be many other responsible adults, lining up to take their place — and they will be vaccinated and healthy and reap the benefits of being a state employee.

Lee Daniel, Olympia

Thank you for the mandates, Gov. Inslee





People protesting the vaccination mandates are self-identifying as unsafe and irrational, and unable to make good choices, so I can see who to avoid.

I agree there should be medical exemptions for those who need it. However, It is absolutely wrong to offer religious exemptions — unless religionists are able to guarantee that their God will cure them and anyone else they infect.

Lonecia R. Fearneyhough, Olympia

Official Valuation Change Notice hilarity

I am sure I am not the only homeowner confused by the irregularities in the Thurston County annual “Official Valuation Change Notices.” So below is a copy of the letter I just sent to ValueInquiry@co.thurston.wa.us.

I have been a resident of Olympia for about 4.5 years now. I have been a Thurston County resident for about 15 years. Other than a constant flow of additional property taxes, your annual valuations have always been a source of humor and befuddlement.

Just for example, the last three years, my land was valued at $90,100 in 2019, $103,700 in 2020 (COVID boost of $13,600?), and $94,900 this year (down $8,800 because only God knows why).

Meanwhile, just to make sure you get that increase, my structures value has been $222,400, $225,400 (no real COVID boost for the house), and $298,800 (land drops $8,800 but structures go up $73,400 with no real change to said structures).

OK, so I know marijuana is legal in Washington. I just hope that you guys aren’t driving after you get high to make these valuations. But then I guess you probably can be doing this all from home.

David Crew, Olympia