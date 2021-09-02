Letters to the editor for Sept. 2

Ask residents about moving homeless camp

Re: “Olympia’s embattled tent city will leave downtown in 2022,” which was published Aug. 24.

Homelessness is a major issue in Olympia, particularly downtown. Many small businesses are located in downtown Olympia, and most of them have taken a heavy blow from the pandemic. The outcome of placing a homeless tent city in downtown Olympia was unfortunate, but the best thing to do now would be to consider alternatives, such as moving the camp to the new property proposed in the article.

One important aspect of moving the camp that was not mentioned in the article was how the current camp residents would feel about the change. Given that they would be most affected by the move, I believe it’s important to at least ask how that would affect their needs and take that into consideration when choosing a new site. In doing so, this would yield the most desirable outcome for both the camp residents and the business owners.

Annette Lu, Olympia

We should restrict the unvaccinated

It’s time to start penalizing the unvaccinated. I would not mandate vaccines. Instead, with the exception of those not eligible, unvaccinated people should not fly on airplanes, or ride on buses, trains, etc. Unvaccinated people should not work in congregate settings.

Unvaccinated people should pay more for insurance. Unvaccinated people should be take-out only for life — they should not be allowed indoors in public settings. Perhaps venues would want to set up separate areas, enclosed and ventilated, for unvaccinated clients. OK, but maybe they won’t. Live with the consequences of your actions.

You can’t fly if you don’t go through the metal detectors. You break the law if you drive without a license. You cannot drive on the other side of the road simply to demonstrate your liberty. You can’t park in the middle of the street.

Your liberty finds its limit when it diminishes the liberty of another person. You do not have the liberty to kill people without legal consequence. Other vaccinations are critical at many stages in life for access, such as in schools and nursing homes and COVID should be no different.

These are minor impacts compared to the tens and hundreds of thousands of deaths and lives ended or diminished by the spread of COVID-19 among the unvaccinated. Our life is full of these kinds of rules largely to keep others safe. The unvaccinated should know that others need their liberty as well, and that they could expand liberty for all simply by getting the shot.

Alan Mountjoy-Venning, Olympia







The hypocrisy of the right





Bob Songer, Sheriff of Klickitat County, referring to his own lack of inoculation said, “I make that decision. Not the government.“ He has also threatened to arrest those enforcing COVID-19 rules. This has become a common sentiment from the misinformed right. I’ve even heard the words “My body, My choice” coming out of their mouths. Have they really become pro-choice? Not a chance.

Let me give a couple examples of where the good sheriff draws the line and where personal liberty doesn’t fit his views. I’m certain he is not refusing to cite drivers who won’t wear their seat belts. And I’ve not heard of him refusing to enforce drug laws. Why is the sheriff not pro choice about personal drug use? Maybe they should be shouting “My body, my choice. your body, still my choice.”

There have been laws enacted in red states banning hormone treatments for pre-pubescent transgender kids by the same people who feel that government shouldn’t get involved in a family’s decision to have their kids wear masks. It’s mind boggling.

I really wish these people would admit that it has nothing to do with personal choice. That anti-mask/vaccine sentiments are just another identity flag like their MAGA hats and “coal stacks” on their trucks. At least then, they could own their hypocrisy.

John Miller, Lacey






