Letters to the editor for Sept. 10

Interfaith healing is still needed 20 years after 9/11

Sept. 11, 2021 is the 20th anniversary of a day that forever changed the United States of America. On that day we all watched in horror as buildings fell, bodies fell, people rushed about like ashen ghosts. And a harrowing motto emerged: ”We will never forget.”

Yes, may we never forget those who were lost, may we never forget the trauma we all endured from those images, and may we also never forget the ensuing aggressions toward people who are Muslim (and Sikh) following the attacks, or the political rhetoric fomenting anti-Islamic sentiment. May we never forget how a tiny band of radical extremists became an unfortunate symbol for an entire religion for far too many in our country.

On this solemn anniversary, we at Interfaith Works are making a call for greater understanding and appreciation of Islam, the world’s second largest (and fastest growing) religion. We celebrate resources such as the Facts Over Fear website or the new, free, four-part, mini course on Islam by Pew Research Center. Even better, visit the Islamic Center of Olympia on the first Friday of each month for noon prayers/sermon as they welcome and orient guests for a time of community with members of the mosque.

As we approach this significant anniversary, may we move toward healing any hastily made conclusions about Islam that were forged in the pain and political spin from that day. Muslims also mourn that day, just like everyone else. And THAT is something we should never forget.

The Rev. Corey Passons, program manager for Interfaith Relations with Interfaith Works, Olympia

Thoughts from an abortion opponent who supports choice

Conservative folk, especially Christians who oppose abortion while supporting the death penalty and war, are confusing and troubling to me. I believe that a fetus is human at the moment of conception. I too am a Christian, but even so, I support choice.

First, as a male, I will never have to make the choice to have or not have an abortion.

Second, I believe women should have the right to make a choice, while at the same time wishing they thought they could make a different choice. However, many, because they are poor or have several children, may not believe they have the means to care for the child nor time and expense of the pregnancy.

Third, I’m not qualified to determine anyone’s choices, not even anti-abortion folk.

Finally, by banning safe legal abortion, we open the floodgates for butchers who would prey on these women and very likely kill the woman and the unborn baby (fetus).

Forty years ago I was on my religious high horse about abortion, but I have dismounted and chosen to mount the steed of love, mercy and compassion. That seems to be the horse Jesus rode.

Gary Campbell, Olympia

Yes, abortion restrictions can happen here

Washington has abortion prohibition bills filed for 2021-22. Republicans are trying to chip away at the right to choose even in Washington state. Yes, it can happen here as well as in Texas.

Republican House Reps. Klippert, Young, Graham, and Barkis sponsored House Bill 1008 “prohibiting abortion on the basis of Down syndrome.” The equivalent Senate Bill 5416 was sponsored by Republican Sens. Padden, Fortunato, Holy, McCune, and Warnick.

Republicans don’t trust women to make their own health care decisions.

The only reason abortion prohibition bills do not become law in Washington is that we currently have a Democrat majority in the House, Senate and the Governor’s office.

Vote blue!

Madeline Bishop, Olympia

Olympia Police should prevent, not investigate

If Olympia Police spent their time keeping thugs like these fascist, racist Proud Boys from chasing down and terrorizing our community, maybe they would not have to burn up their resources investigating a shooting they incited and caused.

Why was this out-of-town terrorism organization allowed to victimize citizens in our downtown community unabated by the Olympia Police Department?

Mike Pelly, Olympia