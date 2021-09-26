Letters to the editor for Sept. 26

Port has option for Ensign Road RVs

The Sept. 5 article about the RVs on Ensign Road told us they need to be moved but officials are unsure where to move them.

I occasionally frequent a park on Marine Drive that is part of the Port’s responsibilities that is not heavily used and it would make a decent place to allow these people to park. I have known that park as North Point Park but according to the maps I have looked at, the park is named Billy Frank Jr. Park. (At the location I saw no sign with a name on it. If it is named after Billy Frank Jr. then someone needs to put a sign up.) However, if it is named after Mr. Frank, I doubt that he would have minded allowing the poor to use it as a place to park their RVs, trailers and cars that they sleep in.

There is an old saying that “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.” Hopefully, the Port of Olympia can find a way to be part of the solution.

Michael H. Wilson, Lacey

COVID vaccination hesitation is nonsensical

I don’t get the anti-vaxxers. Most of them are Republican Trumpers, yet it was Trump who developed the vaccines with “amazing” speed as he so often touted when trying to get re-elected. But now that Trump lost, the vaccines somehow are no good? And even if you believe Trump didn’t lose, how does that affect the efficacy of the vaccines?

Other people who won’t get vaccinated need to stop staring at their own navels. It’s not about you, it’s about us. Unvaccinated people enable the COVID virus to keep spreading throughout our communities and thereby mess up the health care system. There are trauma victims now (heart attacks, strokes, car wrecks, etc.) in ambulances driving around trying to find a hospital that will admit them because everything’s full of COVID patients.

And the personal freedom thing about choosing to get vaccinated or not is completely juvenile. Sure, you can choose to not vaccinate, but please then don’t complain when governments impose restrictions upon you to help protect society. That is their job. Just like governments should have the ability to quarantine people infected with contagious diseases, they should also have the right to restrict public access for people who help spread contagious diseases. If unvaccinated people were confined to their homes or other personal spaces, the COVID pandemic would die out.

Finally, antI-COVID-vaxxers should keep in mind that ICU nurses are only human, and right now many resent you.

Steve Shanewise, Olympia

Who is entitled to ‘my body, my choice?’

Conservative media blast Joe Biden for ending the 20-year war in Afghanistan and importing “unvetted” Afghan terroristS. Biden isn’t importing any more terrorists. Besides, we have plenty of home-grown domestic terrorists right here.

Ending any war is a goal worth pursuing and achieving, no matter how bungled some say the ending occurred.

Some feel our troops died in vain and we should remain in Afghanistan. Remain for what? So other US soldiers could get killed? And for what purpose?

Some worry about the Taliban retaking control of Afghanistan and exercising their totalitarian regime of oppression and control. Meanwhile, Republicans are practicing their own regime right here.

The Texas Governor and legislature are acting like the Taliban when it comes to voting, abortions, COVID-19 and vaccinations. Calls for freedom and liberty from governmental overreach and oppression rings hollow when it comes to restricting Texas citizens from those choices.

“My body, my choice” doesn’t apply to abortions, voting rights, or fighting a pandemic.

A US Capitol demonstration occurred to support “political prisoners” who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6. I need a refresher course on differentiating between political prisoners and domestic terrorists. They are not one in the same.

The current FBI Director testified that the greatest threat to our country are domestic terrorists. In other words, the radical right Republican base is housing the greatest threat to our democracy and way of life. Let us not forget that when voting for liberty and freedom of choice.

David Cahill, Olympia