$2 a week is a bargain for the peace of mind paid leave will provide those who need it

“You be careful. People in masks cannot be trusted,” warns Andre the Giant’s character Fezzik to his friend Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride.” He is, of course, speaking of the Man in Black, whom we later find out is actually the hero of the tale, Westley.





Though it turns out Fezzik’s suspicions about the masked man are not necessary — the true villain is the powerful Prince Humperdinck — he’s not wrong. Humans are social creatures, for the most part, very attuned to the nuances of the face and the tells that indicate an individual’s sincerity. Any barrier to that, such as a mask, reduces people’s trust, not only in the masked messenger, but in whatever message the masked individual is attempting to convey. Whether it be a masked individual entering a bank, or walking the streets of downtown, that mask carries with it a sense of distrust.