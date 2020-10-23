What’s next for America? It’s not just up to our leaders, it’s up to us

Frank Turner is a member of the 2020 Olympian Board of Contributors. sbloom@theolympian.com

Let’s pretend it’s Nov. 4, 2020. We have just elected the person who will hold office as president until Jan. 20, 2025. We have been voting for weeks, but we still don’t know exactly who our president and our other leaders will be. Each of us is wondering about the results — elated, despondent, anxious, or just curious.

Our country is so divided right now. How will we get back on track? Leadership? Will we see leaders take on difficult issues and take responsibility for what they do? They must be creative, and humble enough to seek advice from others. They must be sensitive and strong at the same time, able to face criticism. They must tell the truth. They must have a moral compass.

Will they have our trust and support? It seems a political leader needs support from more than half the population to get things done.

It will take more than simply leadership. What about followership? How can we be productive citizens over the next 51 months? Can we get the country we want? Will we will be up to the task? Will we still despise the other political party? Why not cooperate with our competitors? We want a working two-party community so “e pluribus unum” does not become “e pluribus chaos.”

We are all in the same storm, but we have different boats. Will everyone make it to shore?

I am on pins and needles, but I know what to expect. No matter who wins, I won’t get everything I want. I will certainly get a few things I don’t want. Maybe I can work with folks who disagree with me about some things. Maybe we can get our elected leaders to do the same. Together we stand? E pluribus unum?

President Franklin Roosevelt offered us four freedoms: freedom of speech, freedom from fear, freedom from want, and freedom of worship. For you and me to have these freedoms (and others), then everybody must have them. Nobody should have the freedom to harm others.

Think that over — all of Them and all of Us. If we are going to get (some of) what we want, “The Others” need to get the same. We can’t deny someone what they want just because we don’t want it. We can’t refuse to cooperate with someone just because we disagree about some issue or another. We can’t afford to be mean or cruel.

Our leaders must serve us all, protecting our freedoms, preserving our environment and our commonwealth. They serve all, even voters who did not vote for them, or did not vote.

We must be good listeners. Let’s be big enough to offer respect to those we disagree with. I urge you to look at a possible first step — conversation, via https://braverangels.org/what-we-do/with-malice-toward-none/.

I am surrounded by people who do not have shelter or food.

I see people for whom the medical industry has failed.

I know people who suffer under our justice system.

I want fair elections.

I expect the rich and powerful to share.

I think we need to protect ourselves from ourselves.

Give everyone a say and a fair shake.

Stand up for what you believe is right.

Be fair. Be kind. Be an example. Do your part.

