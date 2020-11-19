How the state can better support homeless students and those in foster care during COVID-19

Nils Peistrup, 12, attends class remotely from his family’s home in Bothell earlier this year. NYT file photo

COVID-19 continues to exacerbate long-standing educational inequities for the more than 40,000 students experiencing homelessness and the 5,500 students in foster care across Washington.

These youth, who are disproportionately students of color and historically underserved, should have their basic and academic needs met during a pandemic through equitable, comprehensive and coordinated state-level responses.

Frequently changing homes and schools, they fall behind their peers on every academic measure — attendance, test scores, grades — and are disciplined by schools at disproportionate rates. Only 54% of students experiencing homelessness and 46% in foster care graduate from high school on time. And that was before the virus.

Youth of color also are over-represented in these numbers and make up almost two-thirds of students experiencing homelessness despite being less than half of the K-12 population in public schools. People of color across the U.S., including in Washington state, are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Yet, state and district leaders still have not prioritized the needs of children and youth in communities of color most affected by the pandemic, despite acknowledgment that this past spring was a “lost semester.”

Basic needs are not being met as youth experience gaps in technology and access to reliable internet. Furthermore, a lack of engagement is worsening an already dire situation. They will continue to experience challenges unless something changes. Without the state effectively addressing these problems, we will continue to see an increase in academic loss, social isolation and racial inequities heightened by the pandemic.

The good news is that there are tens of millions of dollars from the federal CARES Act available to fund much needed supports. This is our chance to close the opportunity gap rather than widen it. While the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has received some of that money, they have yet to allocate about $9.5 million of it. Also, Governor Inslee has two streams of CARES Act funding that could be used to meet these needs: $56 million in the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund (GEER) that is specific to education and an additional nearly $1 billion that is widely discretionary as far as how it can be spent. It is still not clear how much of that money remains available and more transparency is needed.

We have been in communication with Gov. Inslee and Superintendent Reykdal since April about the specific needs of our students. We have yet to receive a direct response on how the state will meet the basic educational needs of children and youth.

What can Gov. Inslee and Superintendent Reykdal do? First, they can provide funding directly to schools to ensure students in foster care and those experiencing homelessness have their basic needs met, so they can safely engage in learning. This includes providing adequate access to food, health supports and services, safe and stable housing, clothing and hygiene supplies. Then, they can make sure students have the technology, reliable internet service, supplies and space they need to be successful. And finally, they can provide critical funding to school districts and community partners who have expertise in meeting the educational needs of these students.

Unlock the funds that are there and give our students the support they need in these demanding times.

D’Artagnan Caliman is the Executive Director of Building Changes, which pulls together government, philanthropy and nonprofits in a collective effort to impact family and youth homelessness in Washington state. Learn more at buildingchanges.org. Lisa Chin is CEO of Treehouse, which partners with youth impacted by foster care so they have a childhood and a future. Learn more at treehouseforkids.org.