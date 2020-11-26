Port of Olympia should establish a government-to-government pact with local tribes

Chris Richardson lives in Thurston County, currently serves on the Port of Olympia Citizens Advisory Committee, and is an enrolled member of the Chehalis Indian Tribe. Courtesy photo

A tribal honor statement has been adopted by many governments to acknowledge the past, present, and future of native people within their jurisdiction. Local government bodies around the nation are recognizing the historical ties of Native Americans to aboriginal lands through a short statement at the start of business meetings. The statement serves as a remembrance of the past, and recognition of today’s native people who were separated from their aboriginal lands through war, treaty or even treachery.

The Port of Olympia has the adoption of a tribal honor statement on its agenda. The boundaries of Thurston County sit on the native lands and waters of three recognized tribal governments: Squaxin Island, Nisqually, and Chehalis Indian tribes.

An honor statement should not be political or divisive. Non-Indians, with sincerity and empathy, come forward with initiatives like the tribal honor statement. Many people want to support us Indians today. The intent is pure and righteous. But wait, is it respectful to use words that we did not invite? Isn’t it somewhat paternalistic and patronizing?

Ironically, it was the Territorial Governor Stevens who “helped” the Indians in this area with the take-it-or-leave-it treaties that ultimately resulted in the creation of reservations and the release of land title to the federal government. In the 19th century, treaties and federal recognition of tribes were presumed by dominant society to be in the best interest of Indian people. This reminds me of a well-known dark-humored joke in Indian Country about the federal agent or church missionary approaching us Indians with the frightening phrase: “We are here to help.”

I do not recommend that the Port adopt a tribal honor statement at this time. If this statement is used in the mainstream struggle over identity politics or is used as a trophy to signal the Port’s righteousness, then the honor is lost.

If the Port of Olympia wants to respect us Natives, then enter a memorandum of understanding (or MOU) to establish a government-to-government relationship with each local Tribal government. This is already done between state agencies and Washington tribes using the guidelines of Washington state’s 1989 Centennial Accord. Locally, the city of Lacey has entered into such an agreement with the Nisqually Tribe. The Chehalis Tribe works with the city of Tumwater and Thurston County government at this level too.

An equal, one-to-one working relationship between the Port of Olympia would demonstrate your respect for our sovereignty and recognize that we own our solutions to our problems. A government-to-government relationship maintains the rights and powers of the Port. It simply means the Port commits to enter direct consultation with the tribes regarding matters of mutual interest.

If you want to go beyond making a statement and make sustainable progress through meaningful mutual respect, then engage the local tribes directly through an MOU. No need to help us with a vacuous statement. Thank you for respecting us Indians directly.

Chris Richardson lives in Thurston County, currently serves on the Port of Olympia Citizens Advisory Committee (POCAC), and is an enrolled member (#250) of the Chehalis Indian Tribe.