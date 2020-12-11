Look through my eyes: Musings inspired by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ 

From left, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and the character Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, in a scene from “Avengers: Endgame.” Disney via Associated Press

Today is the first day of Hanukkah (or Chanukah), the eight-day Jewish Festival of Rededication, also called the Festival of Lights, that commemorates the purification and rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt during the second century B.C.

I had originally planned to invite you to celebrate with me the incredible reminder of God’s miracles in the midst of our testings, as well as encourage you to continue to let your light shine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Because we have lost more than 290,000 U.S. lives of the 15 million it has touched since the pandemic began, I instead invite you to look through my eyes and see what I see in the movie “Avengers: Endgame” six months later.

New decade, new epoch

Epoch — a period of time in history or a person’s life, typically one marked by notable events or particular characteristics.

When half the life in the universe vanished when Thanos snapped his fingers after collecting all six infinity stones, a new epoch began for those who remained.

In April 2020, when COVID-19 had taken over 50,000 of the nearly 3 million lives it had touched, I wondered what the survivors of this pandemic would look back and say about this new epoch in the year 2029.

Today, I wonder what you are looking forward to in 2021.

The greater good

Ant-Man believed the Avengers could go back in time to reclaim the stones. Even though Ironman did not believe that, he still figured out how to make the time heist happen, sacrificing both his family and his life for the greater good.

In April, I wondered what our world would look like when the greater good outweighed each person’s self-interest. Today, I imagine a world where everyone takes good care of self and other selves.

Let there be light

To numb their pain, Thor consumed alcohol and Barton killed people. Yet, they both were desperately needed to pull off the time heist. They both re-joined the Avengers after one of their teammates reminded them of the light they used to bring to others.

Someone needs your light. Will you let it shine to dispel the darkness in their life?

Go forward

Before the Avengers begin their time heist, Captain America says, “Be careful. Look out for each other. This is the fight of our lives and we’re gonna win. Whatever it takes.”

What would your daily fight for humanity look like if you knew you were going to win?

Fight for everyone

The Avengers captured the stones and used them to restore life. Thanos immediately engaged them in a war, seeking to destroy the life that had just been restored.

Approval of a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon. The predicted COVID-19 winter surge has arrived, seeking to destroy more lives. Let us fight to ensure that everyone receives the opportunity to live.

The new normal

Life without Thanos, Ironman, and Captain America was the new normal in the movie.

In 2021, let the new normal be humanity over economy and people over profits.

In the words of Captain America: “Avengers, assemble!”

Do your part for the greater good.

Shine brightly.

Be the one in 2021. Now is the time, this is the place, and we are the ones.

Dr. Karen A. Johnson (Dr. J) (she/her/hers) is a transformative servant leader, and a member of The Olympian’s 2020 Board of Contributors. She may be reached at drjcolumn@gmail.com.