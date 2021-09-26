Celebrate those in recovery and learn how you can help prevent drug misuse

September is National Recovery Month, an observance that highlights a proud and powerful mental health and addiction recovery community. It applauds the people that make recovery a reality and promotes the fact that behavioral health and integrated care is imperative, prevention works, treatment is effective, and people do recover.

As we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic and the isolation that comes from social distancing, we recognize that people in recovery may find it challenging to maintain their recovery — sometimes resulting in a return to use that wouldn’t happen otherwise.

As of June 2020, 13% of Americans reported initiating or increasing substance use to cope with stress or emotions related to the pandemic. Locally, Thurston County is anticipating a significant increase in deaths related to fentanyl this year. Unfortunately, Washington’s data related to addiction mirrors a nationwide problem.

This year, the Washington Recovery Alliance (WRA) hosted a successful Recovery Advocacy Day where we raised our voices to advocate to the legislature about the support the recovery community needs to succeed. We also wrapped up our annual summit and discussed critical needs and actionable solutions for the future. It’s an honor to cultivate a strong network in our state where people feel supported in celebrating and advocating for recovery.

Moving forward, it’s also critical to follow preventative practices related to substance use disorders in your own home. As a start, take time to safely dispose of unused or expired medications in your medicine cabinet. Our partners at the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Washington have important information available on the hidden warning signs of drug misuse, and local resources in case of an emergency.

Remember to talk to friends and loved ones about how we can support recovery efforts and fight addiction together. As part of our collective effort to keep ourselves and our communities safe, we must work together to support those who need help and celebrate the progress along the way.

Ely Hernandez is the Executive Director for the Washington Recovery Alliance, and member of RALI Washington, a coalition working to address the opioid crisis in Washington. State Rep. Jessica Bateman is the vice chair of the legislature’s Health Care and Wellness Committee and serves the 22nd Legislative District, which includes much of Thurston County.