A mother duck and her brood of 76 ducklings

A Common Merganser mother and her brood of 76 ducklings near Bemidji, Minn.
By
A beginner's guide to safe and happy hiking

Living

A beginner's guide to safe and happy hiking

A remarkably dry spring will resume this weekend as forecasters predict temperatures to rise into the 80s. It's a prime opportunity to go hiking. This video provides some simple advice to make your journey more enjoyable.