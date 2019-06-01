Novices get in the rhythm when Olympia Area Rowing offers free lessons

Olympia Area Rowing celebrates Learn to Row Day with community Olympia Area Rowing celebrated Learn to Row Day by inviting community members to the boathouse to learn about rowing and try their hand at the sport inside the Budd Inlet. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Olympia Area Rowing celebrated Learn to Row Day by inviting community members to the boathouse to learn about rowing and try their hand at the sport inside the Budd Inlet.

Saturday was National Learn to Row Day, and Olympia Area Rowing – OAR, the rowing club based at Swantown Marina – invited people curious about the sport to a free lesson and opportunity to get out on the water on a warm June day.

The event included a short tour of the OAR boathouse and a practice row on lower Budd Inlet. Participants were taught proper technique before heading out into the sound in a boat of 8 with an instructor for a 40-minute beginning lesson.