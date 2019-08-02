Get face-to-face with local butterflies at the Thurston County Fair

Have an up-close encounter with butterflies at the Thurston County Fair The Butterfly Encounter lets fair goers get an up-close experience with native butterflies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Butterfly Encounter lets fair goers get an up-close experience with native butterflies.

The Butterfly Encounter has landed at the Thurston County Fair, giving fair goers a chance to get up close and personal with about 200 monarch, painted lady, and julia butterflies.

The butterfly booth is open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. every day, until the fair closes on Sunday, Aug. 4. It’s free with fair admission.

The Butterfly Encounter is a traveling butterfly attraction based out of Spring Hill, Florida. The butterflies at the Thurston County fair were shipped from Utah but all of the butterflies at the exhibit are native to Washington, so they can be released at the end of the fair.