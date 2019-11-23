You now can hit the ice and skate into the holidays at Oly on Ice

Lots of kids got a hand from their parents as they gave the ice a try at Oly on Ice on Saturday afternoon. ddemarest@theolympian.com

Oly on Ice, the city of Olympia’s temporary ice skating rink, opened for the holiday season on Friday afternoon at Isthmus Park.

Eager opening-day skaters were greeted with free Bittersweet Chocolates hot chocolate and characters from Disney’s “Frozen,” who posed for photos.

This is the second season for the attraction at the park at 529 Fourth Ave. W. It will be open until Jan. 20.

General admission plus skates is $12, or $9 with your own skates; discounts are offered to youth, seniors, military, foster kids and first responders.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Hours are 3:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 3:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. It will be closed on Thanksgiving.

The city has posted a video on how to optimize rental skate comfort. This year’s skates are all new, but renters still need to remember to wear long thick socks.

More information and a long list of FAQs and their answers, go to OlyOnIce.com.