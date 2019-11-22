State officials close Budd Inlet to all shellfish harvesting because of toxin levels

The State Department of Health has closed Budd Inlet for all shellfish harvesting because of elevated Diarrhetic Shellfish Poison (DSP), the department announced Friday afternoon.

Shellfish samples taken earlier this week had toxin levels of 136 micrograms (ug)/100 grams of shellfish tissue. The advisory limit is 16 ug/100 grams, DOH said a statement.

The closure covers the entire inlet — the area south of the end of Cooper Point on the west side and Boston Harbor on the east.

DSP is a biotoxin which is produced by a naturally occurring microscopic algae. Shellfish eat the algae and can retain the toxin. Shellfish containing this toxin do not look or taste any different and cooking or freezing will not destroy the toxin, department officials warned in a statement.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

All shellfish, including clams, mussels, oysters, geoduck, and scallops can accumulate this toxin, health officials said. Shellfish harvest areas will be posted as off-limits for harvest, according to DOH.

Poisoning from DSP can make people extremely sick with nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Diarrhea is the most commonly reported symptom, according to state health officials.

If you believe you may be affected, and symptoms are mild, DOH advises you to contact your health care provider and Thurston County Public Health at 360-867-2626. If your symptoms are severe, health officials say call 911, or have someone take you to your family doctor. Let them know that you may have been exposed to the shellfish toxin, DOH says.

For more information, go to the State Department of Health’s website: https://www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/Shellfish/RecreationalShellfish/Illnesses/Biotoxins/DiarrheticShellfishPoisoning