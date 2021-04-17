State restricts outdoor fires as conditions dry out

People visiting state-protected lands across the state are advised to avoid starting outside fires in some regions.

The Washington state Department of Natural Resources announced the temporary burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands in a Friday news release. The restrictions affect lands in the South Puget Sound Region, the Northwest Region, the Pacific Cascade Region and the Northeast Region.

The notice comes as the risk of fire danger has been increasing in Washington state due to drier-than-normal, warm weather and gusty winds that can spread wildfire, according to the release.

Hillary Franz, Commissioner of Public Lands, advises the public to be cautious.

“Fire season is upon us, and we’re asking the public to not take any chances,” Franz said. “Strong winds and dry weather leave us vulnerable to fast-spreading wildfires, and we cannot protect our firefighters, forests and communities without the public’s help.”

If a fire is started, Franz recommends people keep a hose at the ready and fully extinguish it.

The DNR reported a spike in wildfires over the past week, including 40 incidents over a three-day period. Several incidents were caused by outdoor debris burning, the release read.

In the Northeast and South Puget Sound regions, which include Thurston County, small debris burns are not allowed but permit burns are still allowed.

Meanwhile in the Northwest region, small debris burns are still allowed and permit burns are not allowed.

Lastly, neither small debris burns nor permit burns are allowed in the Pacific Cascade Region.

The restrictions will be lifted once rain returns and fresh grasses grow, according to the release.

People who do not comply with the restrictions will face a misdemeanor citation which could lead to them being billed for fire suppression costs.

Updates on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or at the DNR’s online Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map.