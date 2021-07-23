Visiting Olympic National Park? Don’t start a campfire, park service says

Visitors to the Olympic National Park and National Forest are prohibited from starting all campfires, including charcoal, beginning July 23. jmayor@thenewstribune.com

Visitors to the Olympic National Park and National Forest are prohibited from starting all campfires, including charcoal, beginning today (July 23).

The National Parks Service and U.S. Forest Service announced the campfire ban in a joint news release on Thursday. Not even coastal areas of Olympic National Park are exempt from the ban, the news release says.

This move heightens fire restrictions as nearly the whole state is under a drought emergency. Gov. Jay Inslee blamed climate change for the emergency when he announced it July 14, The Olympian previously reported.

Though campfires are banned, gas or propane camp stoves still can be used in wilderness backcountry and campgrounds, according to the news release. However, campers are advised to distance camp stoves from flammable vegetation and forest litter. Extreme caution is recommended.

“By following these restrictions, visitors can help reduce the chance of unintentional fires, especially when firefighting resources are stretched thin with an already very active fire season across the West,” said Todd Rankin, fire management officer for Olympic Interagency Fire Management.

The move aligns the federally protected lands on the Olympic Peninsula with state and county restrictions.

Inslee announced a wildfire state of emergency and limited burn ban for Washington state on July 6. The ban runs through Sept. 30 and bans most outdoor and agriculture burning, according to the proclamation.

The Northwest and the nation are currently at Preparedness Level 5, which is the highest level of wildland fire activity, according to the news release.

Precipitation levels were below average even prior to the recent heatwave. The recent record-breaking temperatures only accelerated drying in the region, elevating fire danger to unusually high levels for this time of year.

Parks officials remind visitors to familiarize themselves with any new restrictions before going camping, dispose of cigarette debris in ashtrays, and keep fireworks away from federal public lands.