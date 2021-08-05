Toxin levels at Pattison Lake fall, allowing residents to return to water

Residents can safely swim in Pattison Lake near Lacey after two rounds of testing by county staff showed acceptable levels of microcystin, a liver toxin and possible human carcinogen.

A toxic algae bloom caused levels of microcystin to increase to 11 micrograms per liter on July 21. Since this is above the state advisory level of 8 ug/L, county officials warned residents to avoid contact with the water.

Thurston County Public Health and Social Services lifted the warning on Wednesday.

Follow-up testing on July 28 showed a toxin level of 0.2 ug/L and another round on Monday indicated a level of 0.7 ug/L, well below the advisory level, according to lake data.

In the event of an algae bloom, officials recommend residents keep animals away from the water, release any caught fish, and avoid areas of scum when boating. Fish caught from a lake during an algae bloom should not be eaten.