Search underway for missing Olympia hiker in Olympic National Park

Cheri Keller, 56, has been missing in Olympic National Park since Wednesday. Her hiking group last saw her near Home Sweet Home camp. Search and rescue teams have been looking for her in the field since Thursday. Courtesy of National Park Service

Search and rescue teams are looking to a 56-year-old Olympia woman who went missing in Olympic National Park on Wednesday.

Cheri Keller was last seen by her backpacking group around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near Home Sweet Home camp in the southeastern region of the park, according to a National Park Service news release.

NPS described the woman as 5 foot 3 inches tall with gray hair. She wore a blue shirt and khaki pants with a blue backpack during her hike, the release says.

Keller’s hiking group lost sight of her after leaving Home Sweet Home camp for Camp Pleasant, according to the release. Although only intended as a lunch stop, their stay at Camp Pleasant extended throughout the night as they waited for Keller, the news release says.

The next day, two group members hiked to Staircase campground and reported Keller missing around 10 a.m. The release says the remaining group members attempted to search for her but could not find her.

Search and rescue personnel looked for her on Thursday and two more teams began their search on Friday, according to the release.

Anyone who hiked through the area of First Divide, Upper Duckabush or Camp Pleasant on Wednesday or Thursday and may have information on Keller’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

Tips also are accepted online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.