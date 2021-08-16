Olympia, Lacey, Thurston County to work together to maintain junction of major trails

A portion of the Chehalis-Western Trail will soon close from 89th Avenue to 113th Avenue south of Tumwater, Washington, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. A walking bridge and overlook will be built to replace culverts that carry Spurgeon Creek underneath the former rail line. toverman@theolympian.com

The cities of Olympia and Lacey, along with Thurston County, will join forces to maintain the intersection of the Chehalis Western and Karen Fraser Woodland trails.

Hub Junction is a bicycle roundabout at the intersection of the two major trails. It was built in 2016 to commemorate the work the three jurisdictions put into creating the trails. Recently, a survey by the Thurston Regional Planning Council found people were concerned with the condition of the roundabout.

In the past it hasn’t been clear who’s job it is to take care of Hub Junction. The roundabout itself spans property that’s owned and managed by the three jurisdictions, which made it difficult to figure out who is responsible for what. So, staff from the two cities and the county met and created an agreement for the maintenance of the area.

Last week, the Olympia City Council approved an agreement that specifies which jurisdiction is responsible maintaining each part of the roundabout and creates a schedule for the shared duty of garbage removal.