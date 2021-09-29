Thurston County warns of toxic algae bloom at state park lake

Deep Lake at Millersylvania State Park in Thurston County. Olympian file photo

Residents should avoid Deep Lake at Millersylvania State Park due to a toxic algae bloom, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

PHSS staff tested the lake on Sept. 23 at the boat launch and issued an advisory on Tuesday. The lab results indicate toxin levels of Anatoxin at 1.4 micrograms per liter, per the advisory. That’s higher than the state advisory level of 1 ug/L.

Anatoxin is poisonous to humans and can affect the nervous system. Pets and livestock also can become ill if they drink affected water, according to a county news release.

Staff also tested for microcystin, a liver toxin that may cause cancer, but levels for this toxin were below the advisory level of 8 ug/L, per the advisory.

The advisory for the lake will remain in effect until two weeks of consecutive sampling show results below advisory levels. In the meantime, residents will find warning signs at the boat launch and other locations around the lake.

Deep Lake is typically open year-round for fishing and boating. The lake features stocked rainbow trout, largemouth bass, bluegill sunfish, yellow perch and pumpkinseed sunfish, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Those with boats should avoid areas with scum and anglers should not eat fish that come from the lake, per the officials.

Blue-green algae is a cyanobacteria, that can be found in water bodies throughout the world, per PHSS. Water quality problems arise when colonies clump together on the water’s surface, forming scum.

During a toxic algae bloom, health officials advise people to avoid swimming, wading, wind surfing and water skiing.

People who contact water during an algae bloom can develop stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea and allergic reactions, according to PHSS. More information on harmful algal blooms can be found on the PHSS website.