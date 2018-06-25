Dunk of the Year? Video of high schooler posterizing rival goes viral

An unbelievable dunk made by Wayne Country Day High School senior Marcus Metcalf is gaining traction after it was shared to Twitter on June 24.
By
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

National

Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.