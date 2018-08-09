New-look Seahawks fall to Colts 19-17 in preseason opener

Seahawks fullback Tre Madden (38) and Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett (81) celebrates Vannett’s touchdown catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson signs autographs before Thursday night’s NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin talks with head coach Pete Carroll as he warms up before Thursday night’s NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Kam Chancellor walks along the sideline before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Rasheem Green (94) sacks Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks linebackers K.J. Wright (50) and Jacob Martin pressure Colts quarterback Andrew Luck during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner tackle Colts quarterback Andrew Luck to end the Colts’ drive in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson drops back to pass during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hands off to running back Chris Carson during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) celebrates kicking an extra point in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner sacks Colts quarterback Andrew Luck during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri gives Indianapolis the lead over the Seattle Seahawks with a field goal late in the first half of Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett pulls in a pass reception in front of Colts linebacker Darius Leonard during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Officials signal a touchdown after Seattle defensive tackle Joey Ivie recovered a botched Indianapolis snap in the end zone during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Jacob Martin (59) and Seahawks linebacker Barkevious Mingo (51) sack Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the second half. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches from the sidelines during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (88) runs after a catch in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks offensive line squares off against the Indianapolis Colts defense during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks guard D.J. Fluker (78), center Justin Britt (68), quarterback Russell Wilson and guard Ethan Pocic square off against the Indianapolis Colts defense during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough is sacked by Colts defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin (26) reacts after a hit by Seahawks corner back Akeem King (36) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett pulls in a pass in front of Colts safety T.J. Green during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin breaks up a pass intended for Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks defensive lineman Rasheem Green wraps up Colts running back Jordan Wilkins during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018. Green had nine tackles on the night to lead the Seahawks.
Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green falls on Colts quarterback Phillip Walker on a botch shotgun snap during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018. Seahawks defensive tackle Joey Ivie recovered the ball in the end zone for a Seattle touchdown.
Seahawks corner back Tre Flowers brings down Colts wide receiver K.J. Brent during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks special teams unit lines up for an extra point during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson rushes for a first down against Colts defenders T.J. Green (32) and Matthias Farley during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Head Coach Pete Carroll works the sideline during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is pressured by Seahawks defensive tackle Joey Ivie (67) during Thursday night’s NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (2) kicks a field goal in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Tre Flowers (37) lines up against Colts wide receiver Ryan Grant (11). The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) warms up. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi (65) and Seahawks offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (78) block Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry (95) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman Jamarco Jones is carted off the field after an injury in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Brandon Marshall warms ups before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
General Manager John Schneider walks along the sideline during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin and Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin chat on the sideline during the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks punter Jon Ryan watches the game from the sideline. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks punter Jon Ryan (9) punts in the fourth quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) spins past Colts running back Nyheim Hines (42) in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman Isaiah Battle (79) is injured after a play. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough (5) looks to pass in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic (21) escapes pressure from Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes and Colts running back Nyheim Hines during a kick return. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin (49) directs the defense in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks corner back Shaquill Griffin watches the game from the sideline in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin chats with players on the bench. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is interviewed during the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Cyril Grayson, Jr. (13) escapes pressure from Colts wide receiver K.J. Brent (15) during a kickoff return in the third quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks linebacker Barkevious Mingo (51) and Seahawks defensive lineman Jacob Martin (59) celebrate a sack of Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) and Seahawks punter Jon Ryan (9) meet on the sideline following a Dickson punt. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (78) and Seahawks offensive lineman Justin Britt (68) block for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles past Colts defensive lineman Grover Stewart (90) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks fullback Tre Madden (38), Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16), Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi (65) and Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett (81) celebrates Vannett’s touchdown catch in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks wide receiver Brandon Marshall warms up. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Players warm up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) walks the field during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets teammates during warmups. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is tackled by Colts safety T.J. Green (32) in the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Indianapolis Colts in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.
