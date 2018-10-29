Oregon State’s comeback and the mad dash to Santa Clara and more. The Pac-12 Football weekly wrap up

College Football is a very passionate, confusing, unpredictable and entertaining sport. If you need an example of this, all you have to do is look at the Pac-12 Conference. Anything you might have thought was certain a month-heck, even a week ago is indeed not. If we’ve learned anything about the conference, it’s that the month of November is going to be pretty insane.
Utah vs. month of November
Halloween might be over in a few days but Utah’s boogeyman is still around the corner.
Since becoming a member of the Pac-12, Utah’s record in the month of November is 13-15 since joining the Pac-12. Their path is as clear as any Power 5 school, you win out and you’re playing for a conference title at Levi’s Stadium on November 30th. So, what does the road look like for the Utes?
Nov. 3-At Arizona State
Nov. 10-Oregon
Nov. 17-At Colorado
Sure, nothing is easy and this list doesn’t include the season’s final contest against BYU. However the point in all of this is that if Utah and head coach Kyle Whittingham want to go from a good program to a great program, they’ve got to get it done in the month of November, anything less would be a disappointment for those in Salt Lake City.
My apology to Herm Edwards
When Herm Edwards was hired at Arizona State, plenty of people like myself made fun of the hire and rightly so. He’d never been the head coach of a college program and he’s not exactly the prototype of any modern coaches. Now, all the sudden he’s got Arizona State sitting at 4-4 and 2-3 in a very wide open Pac-12 South.
Sure, Herm may not reach a conference title game and may be 6-6 or even 5-7 but it is clear he’s connected with these kids. I don’t know how he’s doing it but the kids have bought in and winning at a place like USC can go a long way and they are far from out of the Pac-12 South race. A win this coming Saturday makes things even more interesting, more on that later.
My bad Herm, my bad.
The Pac-12 Network doubleheader that like, seven people saw
We often joke about how the Pac-12 Network is rarely seen by anybody but Saturday’s doubleheader proved to be why people actually want to watch the conference network.
Oregon State came into their game at Colorado winless in the conference and by far the worst team in the league, so seeming them go down 31-3 is expected. What wasn’t expected is the come back. Yes, Oregon State comes back from a 34-3 deficit to defeat a more than likely-bowl bound Colorado in Overtime 41-34.
As that was wrapping up, Stanford takes on Washington State in a big North division showdown and that got even bigger after Cal defeated Washington. So arguably the most important game of the day became even more important and some people whose name rhymes with Andrew Hammond were forced to hit the internet and watch a stream of the game. Larry Scott’s conference could’ve been the talk of the nation last night even more if the Pac-12 wouldn’t treat its network like the red-headed stepchild.
How are we going to figure out the rest of the Pac-12
We’ve gone through September and October but now we’ve reached the critical point in the season. Both conferences are still wide open with multiple teams still with a chance to reaching the Pac-12 Title Game.
So here’s a solid list of games to look out for in the season’s final month.
November 2nd-3rd
Arizona at Colorado-Elimination game in the Pac-12 South
Utah at Arizona State-Pac-12 South leaders hit the road
Stanford at Washington-Elimination game in the Pac-12 North
Cal at Washington State-Best hope for the Pac-12 in the playoff hunt is the Cougs.
November 10th
Utah at Oregon-South division leader on the road
Washington State at Colorado-North division leader on the road
Cal at USC-Clay Helton needs a win, badly.
November 17th
Arizona at Washington State-Cougs control their destiny in the Pac-12 North
Utah at Colorado-Utes can wrap up a 3-0 month of November and a Pac-12 title berth with a win in Boulder.
USC at UCLA-Clay Helton’s job may be on the line at this point, a win over UCLA is much needed.
Arizona State at Oregon-The Ducks still have small hopes of impacting the Pac-12 race.
Stanford at Cal-Its rare that the “Big Game” will have two teams with winning records in it.
November 23-24
Washington at Washington State-The Pac-12 North may be on the line in this one.
Arizona at Arizona State-One or both of these teams could be playing for a bowl bid.
Buckle up, from Seattle to Los Angeles to Tempe to Boulder. November is going to be a bumpy ride.
Comments