Analyzing latest College Football Playoff rankings and projecting New Year’s Six bowl games

We’ve got our SEC Championship game decided, as for the rest of the conferences? Well, we’ve still got a long way to go. Here is a look at what the College Football Playoff rankings mean and New Year’s Six Bowl projections.
CFP Rankings (11/7/18)
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. LSU
8. Washington State
9. West Virginia
10. Ohio State
11. Kentucky
12. UCF
13. Syracuse
14. NC State
15. Florida
16. Mississippi State
17. Boston College
18. Michigan State
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Iowa
22. Iowa State
23. Fresno State
24. Auburn
25. Washington
Biggest surprises
Surprise of the night has to be the ranking of LSU at No. 7, meaning that the committee REALLY, REALLY likes Alabama. Meaning, Alabama’s 29-0 win over LSU all but locked up a playoff spot for the Crimson Tide and now there are about six teams playing for three spots. It could be a wild ride if Clemson, Notre Dame or Michigan were to fall.
What does this mean for Washington and Washington State
Once Utah lost to Arizona State and both Washington and Washington State took care of business, it was a two-team race for Pasadena. The Huskies come in at No. 25 and WSU comes in at No. 8. As long as both Washington and Washington State win out, then the Apple Cup on Black Friday will be for the Pac-12 North and possibly a spot in the Rose Bowl.
Why is Saturday important?
Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and West Virginia are all favored this weekend. Still it’s November so any loss can wreck a sason. If you’re Washington State, a win at Colorado this weekend and a loss by any teams ranked ahead of you and you take one step closer to the top six and possible a playoff spot.
CFP New Year’s Six bowl projections
Peach Bowl-Atlanta, GA (Dec. 29) (At-Large vs. At-Large)
(At-Large) West Virginia vs. (At-Large) LSU
Fiesta Bowl-Glendale, AZ (Jan. 1) (At-Large vs. At-Large)
(At-Large) Central Florida vs. (At-Large) Kentucky
Rose Bowl Game-Pasadena, CA (Jan. 1) (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)
(Big Ten) Ohio State vs. (Pac-12) Washington State
Sugar Bowl-New Orleans, LA (Jan. 1) (Big 12 vs. SEC)
(Big 12 Champ) Oklahoma vs. (SEC) Georgia
College Football Playoff semifinals
Orange Bowl-Miami, FL (Dec. 29) (No. 1 vs. No. 4)
(No. 1) Alabama vs. (No. 4) Michigan
Cotton Bowl-Arlington, TX (Dec. 29) (No. 2 vs. No. 3)
(No. 2) Clemson vs. (No. 3) Notre Dame
College Football Playoff title game
Levi’s Stadium-Santa Clara, CA (Jan. 7)
(No. 1) Alabama vs. (No. 2) Clemson
