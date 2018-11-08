Sounders rally but see their magical second half run end in penalty kicks to rival Portland

The first 68 minutes of the match between the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders was a standard soccer match.
Then someone gave it an oil drum full of Red Bull and let it loose.
Five goals in the final 52 minutes would produce one of the craziest games in MLS playoff history, only this time the second half magic Seattle had played with all season long finally ran out. Portland would defeat Seattle 4-2 in penalty kicks to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
In the 68th minute, Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella mishandled a cross and the ball would soon find the foot of Raul Rudiaz, who’s shot would go into the back of the net and the crowd of over 39,000 at CenturyLink Field erupted in an Earth-shattering roar. The goal would give the Sounders a 1-0 lead and tie the aggregate score at 2-2 with Seattle holding the tiebreaker in away goals.
Suddenly, it was Portland who was on the offensive. For the last 22 minutes of game time, the Timbers, who had played somewhat less than aggressive, all the sudden had to fight for their playoff lives.
Portland struck back, in the 78th minute Sebastian Blanco scored on a low strike from outside the box that rolled past Sounders keeper Stefan Frei and the score was tied 1-1. With Portland in control of the aggregate scoring and getting an away goal, the 1-1 draw was really a 3-2 Portland lead.
Then it was Seattle’s turn to counter with a dramatic goal. In the third minute of stoppage time another Rudiaz strike would give Seattle the lead and force extra time.
Throw out the aggregate scoring in extra time, per MLS rules, and bring on the craziness.
In the third minute of extra time, a cross would find the head Darion Asprilla and Portland led again. But a Portland handball gave the Sounders a penalty shot, which Nicolas Lodeiro converted to force another tie.
This slugfest between I-5 rivals would have to be settled in penalty kicks. Misses by Will Bruin and Ozzie Alonso proved more than Seattle could overcome, and Portland won win Asprilla drilled his shot past Sounders goalie Stefan Frei.
Comments